Top 5 Valorant Agents for Competitive

Valorant games are all about team coordination, and any squad combo is viable as every Legend brings something valuable to the team.

There are a total of 15 Agents in Valorant, and five Agents are available by default for new players. Different Agents have different abilities based on their roles.

Choosing the right Agent and getting a hold of different abilities can be hard. It takes time for players to find the right Agent to synchronize with their playstyle.

There are six different maps in the game, and different agents have varying amounts of success in different maps of Valorant. The most important thing for winning a competition is to maintain the synergy between the Agents in Valorant.

This article will go into detail about the top five Agents for competitive in Valorant.

Top 5 agents for competitive in Valorant

#5 - Sage

Sage-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sage is a healer in the game who is capable of holding a site efficiently.

With the help of her Barrier Orb, she can block the entrance of a site, buying time for the teammates to relocate. The wall can also elevate teammates and give them access to new angles.

Most of her abilities are crowd control in nature. The Slow Orbs are also effective when it comes to slowing down enemies and giving away their position when they walk over it while entering a site. Sage’s ultimate ability can resurrect dead teammates, which can really be advantageous in certain situations.

Sage has the potential to carry as well as support teammates and can turn an unfavorable match around.

#4 - Sova

Sova-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sova is one of the best initiators, and his intel-gathering abilities are very useful in Valorant. He can be used for scouting the map and locating enemies.

The Recon Bolt can be bounced anywhere, and if placed properly, it reaches the desired location revealing enemies. The Owl Drone can be used to detect potential ambushes, and it also comes with a tracker that can be placed on enemies revealing their positions.

The shock dart deals a lot of damage, and if a player is aware of the lineup the darts can be useful post spike plant. Sova’s ultimate Hunter’s Fury paired with Recon Bolt can be a deadly combination.

Sova is fun to play with if the player is well aware of the map and lineups in Valorant.

#3 - Jett

Jett-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is known for her mobility, which helps her evade enemy sight instantly.

Her vertical movements and quick movements have helped her win a lot of gunfights in Valorant. Jett, with her signature ability tailwind, can instantly enter a site or escape enemies' line of sight.

Jett’s smoke can also be useful in certain situations. Jett plays are mostly high-risk/high-reward; it is all about taking entry frags and clearing sites. Her ultimate the bladestorm can get a player through an eco round without any hassle. This agent is best suited for aggressive players and players with good aim.

#2 - Omen

Omen-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is a controller in Valorant and well known for the sneaky plays that players perform while using it. This Agent can be used very efficiently to flank enemies.

Omen has a very balanced kit and is really useful in a match. Dark cover smoke is very useful when pushing a site or planting the spike. Omen also has shrouded steps, which is an ability that helps him relocate very easily and evade the enemy line of sight. Omen can also blind enemies using Paranoia and bring death upon them.

His ultimate ability helps him reposition to any part of the map, but it is one of the hardest abilities to time and use in a match.

#1 - Reyna

Reyna-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna is a duelist Agent in Valorant with a lot of potential and is best suited for players who are into aggressive play.

With every successful elimination, a soul orb is generated, which helps her in using the abilities. Reyna’s signature abilities include Devour and Dismiss, which restore health and make her invincible. Note that only one ability can be used with a single soul orb.

Her basic ability, Leer, is very useful while pushing a site as it blinds the enemies who are in range, and the best part is it can be phased through walls.

Her ultimate ability Empress is very powerful in-game, which increases the fire rate of the weapon, infinite Dismiss charges, and automatic Devour for the duration of the ultimate.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive ranking.