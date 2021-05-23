Top 5 weapons to use in Valorant

Valorant takes a fresh approach when it comes to gameplay. It includes different agents with different abilities, but crosshair accuracy and shooting are still at the game's core. A player should have a good accuracy, control over the weapon, and be familiar with the point-and-shoot style in order to rank up in this game.

The correct Mouse DPI and sensitivity settings play a crucial role while aiming in Valorant.

There are a total of 17 different weapons to choose from in Valorant. Players need credits every round in order to purchase weapons in the game. Different guns have different recoil patterns, magazine sizes and control.

This article will discuss the top 5 weapons a player can choose from in Valorant.

5 best weapons to use in Valorant

5. Phantom

Phantom-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Phantom is a fully automatic rifle that has a high rate of fire and causes significant damage. The wall penetration capability of this gun is medium and it has an above-average accuracy with a magazine size of 30. As the gun comes equipped with a silencer, it is extremely useful while flanking enemies.

Damage:

0-15m = Body 39, Head 156, Leg 33

15-30m = Body 35, Head 140, Leg 29

30-50m = Body 31, Head 124, Leg 26

4. Guardian

The Guardian is a semi-automatic rifle with a high rate of damage per bullet. The Guardian is unique for being the only semi-automatic rifle with a 1.5x zoom. The wall penetration capability of this gun is high and its magazine has 12 rounds. A headshot with Guardian can eliminate the enemy.

Damage:

0-50m = Body 65, Head 195, Leg 49

3. Vandal

Prima Vandal-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Vandal is a fully automatic rifle with a high Damage Per Second (DPS) at any range. A headshot with this gun can be lethal as it kills the enemy instantly. Aim Down Sight (ADS) can be used in this gun but it decreases the fire rate. The wall penetration capability of this gun is medium and it has a magazine size of 25. The bullet spread and recoil is slightly on the higher side for this particular gun.

Damage:

0-50m = Body 39, Head 156, Leg 33

2. Judge

Judge-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Judge is the most expensive shotgun in the game and has a high falloff like other shotguns. It's a fully automatic shotgun in Valorant with a magazine size of 7. The Judge has very low wall penetration capability but any bullets that hit the head deal double damage. Its higher fire rate and low spread make up for the less damage per bullet compared to Bucky. This gun can be used for camping corners in the defense rounds.

Damage (12 pellets):

0-10m = Body 17, Head 34, Leg 14

10-15m = Body 13, Head 26, Leg 11

15-50 = Body 10, Head 20, Leg 8

1. Operator

Sova holding an Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Operator has the highest damage per bullet out of all the weapons in Valorant. The weapon's one-hit-kill nature is probably what makes it the most expensive weapon in Valorant. The Operator has a high wall penetration capability with a magazine size of 5. The scope of this gun has a 5x and 2.5x Aim Down Sight (ADS) capability which helps it to hold tight angles as well as open areas on the map. The weapon has a low fire rate but the high bullet damage makes up for it.

Damage:

0-50m = Body 150, Head 255, Leg 127

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive ranking.