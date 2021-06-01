There have been several changes when it comes to agent picks in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik when compared to regional masters.

Astra was introduced in Episode 2 Act 2, back in March 2021, and it has already made its way to the top 5 agents used at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. However, Yoru remains the least favorite in the tournament. It seems to be every professional player's last choice in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

mage screencapped from vlr.gg

Jett and Sova were among the most picked agents throughout the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Breach, Brimstone, and Cypher are on the least-picked agent list for the tournament.The list is made from the information gathered from VLR.gg.

The following article will discuss the 5 least used agents at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Five least-picked agents at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

5) Cypher

Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher is one of the best sentinels in the game. But since it received some nerfs with seasonal updates, players are not using it much. He had a pick rate of 16%, at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. It had the highest pick rate at Haven (29%) compared to other maps.

4) Brimstone

Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone, with his smoking abilities, can be useful while pushing a site, but in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik it sadly has a pick rate of 14%. It has the highest pick rate in Bind (58%) among all the maps.

3) Breach

Breach (Image via Riot Games)

Breach with his flashing abilities can be useful in many situations, but in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, it sadly has a pick rate of 11%. It has the highest pick rate in Bind (25%) among all the maps.

He was not even touched when players were playing in Ascent.

2) Reyna

Reyna (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna, despite being a duelist, has a very bad pick rate in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. She was mainly picked in Bind (17%), followed by Icebox (13%), with a 5% pick rate overall.

1) Yoru

Yoru (Image via Riot Games)

Among all the agents in Valorant, Yoru has the lowest pick rate of 3% in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. He was left untouched on Icebox, Split and Bind.

However, with future updates and Riot Games constantly working on the agents, the current pick rate might change soon in the upcoming tournaments.