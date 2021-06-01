The highest headshot percentage at Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik recently ended with Sentinels emerging as champions.

The final match was between Sentinels and Fnatic, where the former managed to gain a flawless victory and managed to stay undefeated throughout the tournament’s Upper Bracket. The winning team got 400 VCT Circuit points, while the runners-up received 350 points.

Many other popular teams like NUTURN, Team Liquid, and Team Vikings also participated at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. These teams also have many promising players, and they prefer hitting headshots over body shots to get quick kills.

The following article will discuss the highest headshot percentage at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, as per the Reddit post above.

Players who got the most percentage of headshots at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

1) ScreaM

ScreaM (Image via Team Liquid)

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a Belgian player currently playing for Team Liquid. He is an ex-professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive playe known for his god-like aim and game sense.

At the Valorant Champions Tour Masters, he had the highest headshot percentage at 33.12%.

2) NagZ

NagZ (Image via Liquipedia)

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda is a Chilean player who currently plays for KRÜ Esports. He started his career at Estral Esports in 2020, winning the First Strike LATAM tournament. The pro has won eight events out of the nine with Estral.

He is a very promising player, and fans love watching him play. At the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, he had the second-highest headshot percentage of 30.93%.

3) Suggest

Suggest (Image via Liquipedia)

Seo "Suggest" Jae-young is a South Korean player who currently plays for NUTURN Gaming. He is one of the promising players on the roster, and fans enjoy his plays.

Suggest has an impressive aim and game sense, which was on display at the VCT Masters, where he had a headshot percentage of 30.31%.

4) Lakia

Lakia (Image via Riot Games)

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min is a South Korean player who currently plays for NUTURN Gaming. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional player who has played for GOSU and Lucid Dream.

In the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, he had a headshot percentage of 29.68%.

5) L1NK

L1NK (Image via Liquipedia)

Travis "L1NK" Mendoza is a British player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He is known for his insane clutches and fantastic aim.

This pro can change the outcome of a match single-handedly. At the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, he enjoyed a headshot percentage of 29.61%