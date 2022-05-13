CS: GO PGL Major Antwerp 2022 Legends Stage: Schedule, teams, where to watch, and more

The top 24 CS: GO teams from all over the world gathered in Antwerp, Belgium, earlier this month to fight for the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 trophy. The ongoing tournament is CS: GO's first Major in 2022 and features some of the best teams from various parts of the world.

Prior to the tournament, 24 teams were split into three categories — Contenders, Challengers, and Legends — based on their seeding in the RMR (Regional Major Rankings) Qualifiers. The teams would have to compete in three separate stages to offer the world the tournament's winners.

With the conclusion of the Challengers Stage, eight qualifying teams from among the Challengers and Contenders have progressed to the Legends Stage to compete with the eight remaining teams. From the Legend's Stage, teams will have the opportunity to enter the Champions Stage held at the Antwerps Sportpaleis (Antwerp's Sport Palace) and fight for a glorious prize pool of $1 million.

Everything you need to know about the Legends Stage of CS: GO PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Scheduled to kick off on 14 May, the Legends Stage is one of the three stages of the CS: GO Major, wherein teams compete for a spot in the playoffs. This stage of the tournament will conclude on 17 May, as the eight remaining teams will make their way to the Champions Stage of PGL Antwerp Major 2022.

Following the conclusion of the Legends Stage, the CS: GO teams will enter a double-elimination bracket to fight for the coveted Major title.

Teams

Out of the 16 teams in the Legends stage, eight have qualified from the Challengers Stage. The remaining eight are the Legends teams who are yet to play their first match in the PGL Antwerp Major 2022. The teams are as such:

Qualified from the Challengers Stage

G2 Esports (EU)

Team Vitality (EU)

ENCE (EU)

Team Spirit (EU)

Outsiders (EU)

Imperial Esports (America)

Bad News Eagles (EU)

Team Liquid (EU)

Legends

Heroic (EU)

Copenhagen Flames (EU)

BIG (EU)

Cloud9 (EU)

FURIA Esports (America)

FaZe Clan (EU)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (EU)

Natus Vincere (EU)

Format

The Legends Stage will be conducted in a Swiss-system-format tournament, similar to the Challengers Stage. The eight teams that qualified from the Challengers stage will compete against the eight Legends teams.

For the first round of the Legends Stage, teams from the Challengers Stage will be pitted against Legends teams. In the subsequent rounds, teams with the same running score will face each other until eight teams earn a track record of three wins.

The top eight teams will qualify for the Champions Stage, whereas the bottom eight will be eliminated. Elimination and Advancement matches will be played in best-of-three fixtures, whereas all the other matchups will be conducted as best-of-ones.

Schedule (Day 1, R1)

Stream A

Heroic vs. Liquid (15:30 PM IST / 5 AM CDT)

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Vitality (16:45 PM IST / 6:15 AM CDT)

Faze vs. ENCE (18:00 PM IST / 7:30 AM CDT)

Natus Vincere vs. G2 (19:15 PM IST / 8:45 AM CDT)

Stream B

Copenhagen Flames vs. Bad News Eagles (15:30 PM IST / 5 AM CDT)

Cloud9 vs. Outsiders (16:45 PM IST / 6:15 AM CDT)

FURIA vs. Spirit (18:00 PM IST / 7:30 AM CDT)

BIG vs. Imperial (19:15 PM IST / 8:45 AM CDT)

PGL @pglesports



From internet cafes to Legends Stage!



They are living the dream!



#PGLMajor THEY DID IT @_badnewseagles 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅!!!!!!!!!!!!!!From internet cafes to Legends Stage!They are living the dream! THEY DID IT @_badnewseagles 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅!!!!!!!!!!!!!!From internet cafes to Legends Stage! They are living the dream!#PGLMajor https://t.co/PgxFrBUdUh

Where to watch

The PGL Antwerp Major 2022 tournament will be streamed live for CS: GO audiences worldwide on PGL's official handles on YouTube and Twitch. Both platforms will have simultaneous streams covering all the matchups in the Legends Stage.

CS: GO players can also find links to all the official streams and watch parties in-game through the Events section under the Watch tab.

