s1mple CS: GO Settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

With an esports history spanning over decades, CS: GO has established itself as one of the greatest FPS titles in the world.

Over the years, several players have risen through the ranks to build their legacy in Counter Strike's history. One such player who has grown to become a legendary icon within the CS: GO community is the Ukrainian AWPer, Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev.

The 24-year-old has truly surprised the world of Counter Strike with his impeccable fragging potential and his exceptional ability while wielding the challenging AWP. His ability to perform at the highest competitive stages of CS: GO, paired with his raw skills, has garnered him the title of the best player in the world, and perhaps even the best of all time.

Everything to know about s1mple's CS: GO settings in 2022

Since 2016, s1mple has been one of the core members of Natus Vincere. He has won multiple tournaments alongside the CIS roster, with the most notable being his PGL Major Stockholm victory and IEM Grand Slam triumph in 2021.

Furthermore, s1mple has a whopping 21 tournament MVP awards to his name, the highest for any individual in CS: GO history. He is also the #1 ranked player in the world, as per HLTV's rankings in 2021.

In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by s1mple in his pro CS: GO career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 3.09

eDPI: 1236

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 255

Green: 0

Red: 255

Dot: 1

Gap: 0

Size: 0

Style: 4

Thickness: 1.5

Sniper Width: 1

Sasha @s1mpleO #PGLMajor #Champs I kept my word, I won the Major with the best organization in the world and the best people I have ever played with, thank you all for your support, this is the best thing that happened to me #navination I kept my word, I won the Major with the best organization in the world and the best people I have ever played with, thank you all for your support, this is the best thing that happened to me #navination #PGLMajor #Champs https://t.co/ngSyRSz464

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128 +fps_max 0

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Global Shadow Quality: Very Low

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

HLTV.org @HLTVorg



hltv.org/news/33151/top…



Powered by With some of the highest peaks of all time and an unrivaled level in nearly every facet of the game, @s1mpleO earned the #1 spot in the Top 20 players of 2021 rankingPowered by @ggbet_en With some of the highest peaks of all time and an unrivaled level in nearly every facet of the game, @s1mpleO earned the #1 spot in the Top 20 players of 2021 ranking🔗 hltv.org/news/33151/top…Powered by @ggbet_en https://t.co/MESOuAcZxh

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 50%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Hator's 'It's nice to be s1mple'

Webcam: Logitech C920

Chair: AndaSeat NAVI Edition Yellow

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra

Players who aspire to dominate the world of CS: GO just like s1mple can work their way towards doing so by adopting the player's in-game preferences while putting in the right amount of work and dedication.

