s1mple CS: GO Settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

With an esports history spanning over decades, CS: GO has established itself as one of the greatest FPS titles in the world.
Over the years, several players have risen through the ranks to build their legacy in Counter Strike's history. One such player who has grown to become a legendary icon within the CS: GO community is the Ukrainian AWPer, Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev.
The 24-year-old has truly surprised the world of Counter Strike with his impeccable fragging potential and his exceptional ability while wielding the challenging AWP. His ability to perform at the highest competitive stages of CS: GO, paired with his raw skills, has garnered him the title of the best player in the world, and perhaps even the best of all time.
Everything to know about s1mple's CS: GO settings in 2022
Since 2016, s1mple has been one of the core members of Natus Vincere. He has won multiple tournaments alongside the CIS roster, with the most notable being his PGL Major Stockholm victory and IEM Grand Slam triumph in 2021.
Furthermore, s1mple has a whopping 21 tournament MVP awards to his name, the highest for any individual in CS: GO history. He is also the #1 ranked player in the world, as per HLTV's rankings in 2021.
In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by s1mple in his pro CS: GO career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 3.09
- eDPI: 1236
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 255
- Green: 0
- Red: 255
- Dot: 1
- Gap: 0
- Size: 0
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1.5
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 21
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
-freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128 +fps_max 0
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Global Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Enabled
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 50%
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Hator's 'It's nice to be s1mple'
- Webcam: Logitech C920
- Chair: AndaSeat NAVI Edition Yellow
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra
Players who aspire to dominate the world of CS: GO just like s1mple can work their way towards doing so by adopting the player's in-game preferences while putting in the right amount of work and dedication.