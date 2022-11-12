Outsiders vs MOUZ CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Semi-finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

CS:GO enthusiasts can look forward to a day filled with exciting matchups as the ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 nears its conclusion. While twenty-four teams made their way to Rio de Janeiro two weeks ago, only four teams currently remain in contention for the prestigious Major trophy.

On Day 3 of the IEM Rio Major 2022 Champions Stage, the tournament's only remaining CIS roster, Outsiders, will take on the European contenders, MOUZ, in a best-of-three series.

The winner of this semi-finals matchup will progress to the Grand Final of the Rio Major, while the losing team will be eliminated and subsequently rewarded with an $80,000 cheque from the $1.25 million prize pool.

Outsiders vs MOUZ: Who will win this CS:GO IEM Rio Major Semi-finals matchup?

ESL Counter-Strike @ESLCS



Get your



Reply to this tweet using the hashtag of your pick below starting with the match between #MOUZ Not the top four you would have expected right?Get your @1xBet_Esports predictions in for the #IEM Rio Semi-Finals!Reply to this tweet using the hashtag of your pick below starting with the match between #Outsiders Not the top four you would have expected right? 😳Get your @1xBet_Esports predictions in for the #IEM Rio Semi-Finals!Reply to this tweet using the hashtag of your pick below starting with the match between #Outsiders & #MOUZ 👇 https://t.co/oxRVf1EMjP

Predictions

Four CIS teams initially entered the Champions Stage of CS:GO's IEM Rio Major. However, after the conclusion of the quarter-finals, Outsiders stands as the only remaining team from the CIS region.

Outsiders, which consists of the former Virtus.pro roster, is an experienced team that has remarkably talented individuals in every role. Their in-game leader (IGL) and AWPer, Jame, is well-known for his ability to clutch and can guide the team to success even in the direst of situations.

With Jame paired with young prodigies like fame and FL1T, Outsiders is a threatening roster that even the most successful teams in the world have a tough time facing, as proven by the team's performances in the earlier stages of the Major.

Like Outsiders, MOUZ is an exceptional CS:GO roster brimming with young talent. With an experienced IGL like dexter and mechanically gifted youngsters like frozen and xertioN, MOUZ has deservedly been on the right path to success. Their performances against Cloud9 and ENCE put them in the limelight, with European CS:GO enthusiasts showering the team with love and support.

ESL Counter-Strike @ESLCS



#1 major trophy to his name.



The GOAT will have to fight again for his second crown



@s1mpleO #IEM #1 in the game.#1 major trophy to his name.The GOAT will have to fight again for his second crown #1 in the game.#1 major trophy to his name. 🏆The GOAT will have to fight again for his second crown 👑@s1mpleO 🇺🇦❤️ #IEM https://t.co/NQE409ya4p

MOUZ and Outsiders are two promising contenders who have an equal chance of winning this semi-finals matchup. While both rosters appear to be in top form, Outsiders has had a better streak of success in their recent matches and have exhibited a better form than MOUZ ahead of this matchup. That being said, fans can expect Outsiders to emerge as the winner and qualify for the Grand Final.

Head-to-head

The current CS:GO rosters of Outsiders and MOUZ have played against each other on four separate occasions this year, with both teams winning two matches each. Out of the seven maps they've played against each other, Outsiders has four wins, while MOUZ has three.

MOUZ and Outsiders have already faced each other twice in the IEM Rio Major 2022 so far. Their first encounter was in Round 1 of the Challengers Stage, where MOUZ defeated Outsiders on Inferno. Their second encounter came about in Round 4 of the Legends Stage when Outsiders defeated MOUZ with a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

Outsiders entered the IEM Rio Major as a Contender, whereas MOUZ entered the tournament as a Challenger team. Both teams had to play through the Challengers and Legends Stages of the tournament to earn their Champions Stage qualification.

MOUZ @mousesports Agora sabemos quão barulhentos podem ser os catorze mil brasileiros Agora sabemos quão barulhentos podem ser os catorze mil brasileiros 😁 https://t.co/SNGTzT6iC5

Outsiders maintained a 3-1 run in the Challengers Stage, defeating teams like IHC, Vitality, and Fnatic. Their only defeat in the stage was against MOUZ. In the Legends Stage, Outsiders experienced a similar 3-1 run after defeating Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Spirit, and MOUZ, with their only defeat being against Heroic.

MOUZ finished the Challengers Stage with a perfect 3-0 tally, defeating teams like Outsiders, Evil Geniuses, and Fnatic. In the Legends Stage, MOUZ maintained a tally of 3-2. They lost to BIG and Outsiders, while winning against Team Liquid, Vitality, and ENCE.

Potential lineups

Outsiders

Aleksei " Qikert " Golubev

" Golubev Dzhami " Jame " Ali (IGL)

" Ali (IGL) Evgeniy " FL1T " Lebedev

" Lebedev David " n0rb3r7 " Daniyelyan

" Daniyelyan Pyotr " fame " Bolyshev

" Bolyshev Dastan "dastan" Aqbaev (Coach)

MOUZ

David " frozen " Čerňanský

" Čerňanský Christopher " dexter " Nong (IGL)

" Nong (IGL) Ádám " torzsi " Torzsás

" Torzsás Jon " JDC " de Castro

" de Castro Dorian " xertioN " Berman

" Berman Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can watch the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major live by tuning into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. Outsiders will face MOUZ in a best-of-three semi-finals matchup on November 12, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who Do You Think Will Qualify For The Grand Finals? Outsiders MOUZ 1 votes