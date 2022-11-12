When and where to watch CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 semi-finals

The CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 is set to kick off its semi-finals stage as the participating teams will be fighting over the last two slots for the Grand Final. Four exceptionally talented teams will be facing off against each other in the semi-finals stage of the second CS:GO major this year.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Rio CS:GO Major to show up after almost two years, and it is finally about to come to an end. The Champions Stage was a roller-coaster ride for Counter-Strike fans as top teams like NAVI and Fnatic were eliminated.

Counter-Strike enthusiasts who are about to catch up to the journey a bit late might be wondering how to tune in to the live matches. One could assume the final days of the IEM Rio Major 2022 will be legendary as ever.

CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 semi-finals will begin on November 12, 2022

The semi-finals for the CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 are scheduled to start on November 12, 2022. This stage will feature four talented teams fighting each other for the final two slots at the Grand Final for the Rio Major 2022.

The timings for the semi-finals of the Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022 are as follows:

Outsiders vs. MOUZ (First semi-finals matchup): 18:00 CET / 9:00 PT / 10:30 IST

Heroic vs. Furia (Second semi-finals matchup): 21:30 CET / 12:30 PT / 2:00 IST

Fans can catch the IEM Rio Major 2022 semi-finals live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. Unlike the quarter-finals, these matches will not be streamed simultaneously, based on the different timings of the games. Viewers can also tune into their favorite content creator's watch party to enjoy the live games with reactions.

The matchup for these four teams has fans extremely excited after their previous performances in the quarter-finals. MOUZ has dominated the tournament after defeating Cloud9, with many fans expecting the German roster to win this Major.

As for the Heroic vs. Furia matchup, the home crowd will be cheering for the Brazilian team, Furia, to emerge victorious. The team showcased a solid performance against NAVI, where they defeated the legendary team with a dominant 2:1 scoreline, and they are now all set to take on Heroic.

Heroic also had a great run against Spirit and Team Liquid after defeating them in a 2:0 and a 2:1 fashion respectively.

This will be Furia's very first time in a Major semi-finals and the Brazilian organization has its eyes set on the Major trophy. Fans are expecting a lot from these rosters for the final showdown and to secure their spot as the last two contenders in the Grand Final for the IEM Rio Major 2022.

The Rio de Janeiro Major has proved to be one of the most eventful Majors in CS:GO history. The Brazilian Major broke several viewership records in the first few days of its start, proving how patiently fans have been waiting for the South American Major to arrive.

The final day of the Champions Stage for the IEM Rio Major 2022 will be November 13, 2022, where the final two contenders will battle it out for the Major title at the Jeunesse Arena. The semi-finals will play a huge part in helping these teams prove their worth in front of a live audience.

