CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Semi-finals: Full match schedule, teams qualified, dates, and more

Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in October 2022 to compete for the IEM Rio Major 2022. After two weeks of breath-taking matchups, only four teams remain in contention for the coveted Major title.

The ongoing Rio Major is an instance of the most prestigious event in CS:GO's esports calendar making its way to the country of Brazil for the first time ever. Since Day 1 of the event, the Brazilian crowd has exhibited their boundless energy and passion for the esport.

The Brazilian fanbase's dedication and support finally paid off as FURIA, one of Brazil's best teams, secured a slot in the semi-finals of the Majors. With FURIA being just two wins away from securing the grand trophy, the Brazilian crowd is as enthusiastic as ever, making the ongoing Majors one of the most glorious events in CS:GO history.

Full match schedule and other details regarding CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Semi-finals

The quarter-finals of the IEM Rio Major kicked off on November 10, 2022, featuring eight of the top teams in the tournament. In this single elimination bracket, teams like Cloud9, Fnatic, Team Spirit, and Natus Vincere (NAVI) were surprised by their respective opponents and were sent home after a close combat.

The remaining four teams will head into the semi-finals bracket, after which the winners will face off in the Grand Final, which is scheduled to be held on November 13, 2022.

Here are the four teams that fans from all over the world can cheer for in the semi-finals of the IEM Rio Major:

MOUZ

Outsiders

Heroic

FURIA

Semi-finals schedule

The Semi-finals of the IEM Rio Major 2022 will kick-off on November 12, 2022 at 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST. Here is the full schedule for the tournament's semi-finals matchups:

ESL Counter-Strike @ESLCS



#1 major trophy to his name.



The GOAT will have to fight again for his second crown



@s1mpleO #IEM #1 in the game.#1 major trophy to his name.The GOAT will have to fight again for his second crown #1 in the game.#1 major trophy to his name. 🏆The GOAT will have to fight again for his second crown 👑@s1mpleO 🇺🇦❤️ #IEM https://t.co/NQE409ya4p

Saturday, November 12

Outsiders vs MOUZ (Semi-finals #1) - 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

- 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST Heroic vs FURIA (Semi-finals #2) - 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (next day)

The first match of the semi-finals will witness Outsiders, the only remaining CIS roster in the tournament, take on the European underdogs, MOUZ. Both teams entered the semi-finals after a surprising victory over their quarter-finals opponents. This semi-finals matchup will determine which team will make it to the finals and face the winner of Heroic vs FURIA.

The matchup between Heroic and FURIA will be a grand endeavor. With the tournament being held in Brazil, FURIA has almost the entire stadium rooting for them. While their European opponents don't have the crowd support, they definitely have the skills and experience to perform at the highest level irrespective of the conditions they will be playing under.

Michal Blicharz @mbCARMAC #madeofmadness The last seconds of the FURIA vs Navi game as seen from the commentary box. #IEM The last seconds of the FURIA vs Navi game as seen from the commentary box. #IEM #madeofmadness https://t.co/KZuVqfOI9o

Similar to the quarter-finals of the tournament, both the semi-finals matches will be played out in front of an enthusiastic Brazilian audience, as they witness a new team being crowned the CS:GO Major champions. The IEM Rio Major 2022 Champions Stage will be held at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

CS:GO enthusiasts can check out ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel to watch the semi-finals of the IEM Rio Major 2022 live. Viewers can also visit the streams of various content creators who will be co-streaming the event live in several languages.

