Valorant is swiftly transitioning to its franchise era after Riot Games publicly announced the list of teams and organizations that were selected to be a part of the Valorant Partnership Program. The publishers are now gearing up to present the eight most elite teams around the globe on an international stage.

These teams will be competing against each other while representing their respective regions in a tight race to prove their competency and bring home the title of Valorant Game Changers World Champions. It is one of the most prestigious events that will be held after the VCT Istanbul Champions 2022 concluded.

Valorant Game Changers Championship 2022 Berlin

Valorant is one of the most dominant First Person Shooter games in the entire esports industry which has single-handedly brought more than a dozen prodigy players onto the world stage. Enabling the common masses to etch their names in Valorant’s history while maintaining a certain professional hierarchy seems to be Riot’s goal with their franchising plans.

All teams and their regions

Eight of the world’s best teams will debut in the upcoming Valorant Game Changers Berlin. Here is a list of all the teams under their respective regions that they will be representing on the world stage.

EMEA

Guild X

G2 Gozen

North America

Cloud9 White

Shopify Rebellion

Brazil

Team Liquid

LATAM

KRÜ Esports

East Asia

FENNEL HOTELAVA

APAC ELITE

X10 Sapphire

Match schedules

Let us take a look at the updated match schedules for each team and the respective dates and times for each of the matches so far.

Day 1

Match 1 - Cloud9 vs. KRU Esports (M1): November 15 at 6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 11 pm JST/ 7:30 pm IST.

November 15 at 6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 11 pm JST/ 7:30 pm IST. Match 2 - G2 Gozen vs. X10 Sapphire (M2): November 15 at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 2 am JST/ 10:30 pm IST.

November 15 at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 2 am JST/ 10:30 pm IST. Winners of M1 vs. Winners of M2 (M3): November 15 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 5 am JST/ 1:30 am IST.

Day 2

Match 4 - Guild X vs. Shopify Rebellion (M4): November 16 at 6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 11 pm JST/ 7:30 pm IST.

November 16 at 6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 11 pm JST/ 7:30 pm IST. Match 5 - Fennel Hotelava vs. Team Liquid (M5): November 16 at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 2 am JST/ 10:30 pm IST.

November 16 at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 2 am JST/ 10:30 pm IST. Match 6 - Winners of M4 vs. Winners of M5 (M6): November 16 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 5 am JST/ 1:30 am IST.

Day 3

Match 7 - Losers of M1 vs. Losers of M2 (M7): November 17 at 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 1 am JST/ 9:30 pm IST.

November 17 at 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 1 am JST/ 9:30 pm IST. Match 8 - Losers of M4 vs. Losers of M5 (M8): November 17 at 11 am PST/ 8 pm CET/ 4 am JST/ 12:30 am IST.

Day 4

Match 9 - Losers of M6 vs. Losers of M7 (M9): November 18 at 6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 11 pm JST/ 7:30 pm IST.

November 18 at 6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 11 pm JST/ 7:30 pm IST. Match 10 - Losers of M3 vs. Losers of M8 (M10): November 18 at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 2 am JST/ 10:30 pm IST.

November 18 at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 2 am JST/ 10:30 pm IST. Match 11 - Winners of M3 vs. Winners of M6 (M11): November 18 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 5 am JST/ 1:30 am IST.

Day 5

Match 12 - Winners of M9 vs. Winners of M10 (M12): November 19 at 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 1 am JST/ 9:30 pm IST.

November 19 at 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 1 am JST/ 9:30 pm IST. Match 13 - Losers of M11 vs. Losers of M12 (M13): November 19 at 11 am PST/ 8 pm CET/ 4 am JST/ 12:30 am IST.

Day 6

Grand finals - Match 14 - Winners of M11 vs. Winners of M13 (M14): November 20 at 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 1 am JST/ 9:30 pm IST.

Match format

The matches for the Valorant Game Changers Championship Berlin will be in a best-of-three format and the grand finals will be hosted in a best-of-five format. All the teams will be fighting in the arena in a double-elimination format.

Fans can secure rewards by watching the live streams

Fans can watch live streams of the tournament and secure some rewards for themselves. By watching the stream on YouTube and Twitch during the matches, players can get their hands on cosmetics that they can boast about in-game. Here are the drops along with their respective watch criteria.

Watch a live game between Nov. 15 - 19 to earn the Title: Game Changer.

Watch a live game on Finals Day, Nov. 20 to earn the 2022 VCT Game Changers Card.

It is important to note that fans must connect their Riot accounts to the respective platforms they will be watching the tournament on. These drops can only be received in-game with Riot accounts linked.

Where to watch

The entire Valorant community can tune into Valorant’s official Youtube channel or Twitch channel during the aforementioned schedule to witness one of the top-tier tournaments unfold. Valorant Twitch will host multiple streams in different languages, while their official YouTube handle will host only English and Turkish language streams.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda as we will be following all the stories around the tournament and updating viewers regularly with any changes announced.

