How to get Shreddy Teddy spray in Valorant through Twitch

Riot Games enjoys keeping the Valorant community active by giving out goodies every month. While they are usually in the form of sprays and emotes, they have their own charm, especially for those who enjoy collecting such objects in-game.

They are mainly obtained through Valorant's free limited-time Battlepasses. Some of these awards can also be obtained through Prime Gaming drops or Twitch channels. BLAST have come up with a new spray, Shreddy Teddy, in collaboration with Riot Games to celebrate and promote the 2022 Spike Nations tournament.

Spike Nations is a Valorant event that will take place from October 14-16. 12 EMEA-based teams of well-known esports players and personalities, as well as streamers from the VCT, VRLs, and Game Changers circuits, will join forces for a charitable cause. The teams will compete to raise a total of €60,000 for non-profit organizations.

Detailed steps to claim Shreddy Teddy spray in Valorant

Viewers who turned into BLAST’s broadcast for the finals on the 16th of October will be eligible to earn a unique Shreddy Teddy Spray, exclusively available to viewers of this event!



: spikenations.gg/drops/ Twitch Drops | #VALORANT Viewers who turned into BLAST’s broadcast for the finals on the 16th of October will be eligible to earn a unique Shreddy Teddy Spray, exclusively available to viewers of this event! Twitch Drops | #VALORANT Viewers who turned into BLAST’s broadcast for the finals on the 16th of October will be eligible to earn a unique Shreddy Teddy Spray, exclusively available to viewers of this event!🔗: spikenations.gg/drops/ https://t.co/PyCsYkG4qg

Viewers who tune in to BLAST's broadcast on October 16 will be eligible to win a one-of-a-kind Shreddy Teddy Spray. To be eligible for prizes, simply link your Riot Games' account to Twitch, enable the Drops feature, and watch the action unfold.

While the shooter game features a variety of premium items that can be purchased with real money, there are also many free high-quality goods. Riot Games distributes the majority of these things through loot drops on Twitch and Prime Gaming.

Steps to get the Shreddy Teddy spray

The method for claiming the spray is quite straightforward, but players should still double-check a few things before going all in. The first and most critical step to do is to connect your Twitch account to your Riot ID. You'll be able to collect the award when progress is achieved in this manner.

Now, let's talk about how to receive the spray for free. To be eligible to claim it, players must take the following steps:

Go to Connections in Twitch settings and ensure that your Valorant account is linked to the streaming platform.

Visit the official Spike Nations 2022 livestream on BLAST's channel.

Watch the finals broadcast for at least 60 minutes on October 16, 2022, between 11 am and 11 pm CEST to win the prize.

You will be notified when you have received the award.

You will be able to collect the award once you have completed this simple procedure. Following that, you will receive the spray in your Riot ID and can check it out in the Collections area. It can only be earned by tuning into the Spike Nations official stream and you will not be eligible if your Riot account is not linked or Drops are not enabled.

While this spray may not be to everyone's liking, it is visually appealing. Furthermore, these cosmetics can be utilized as in-game identifiers. Each one may be utilized to send distinct messages or bait enemies, making it a viable alternative to traditional voice and text chat channels.

