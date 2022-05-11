How to change chat text color in Valorant

One of the most important aspects of success for players in Valorant is the ability to communicate with their team. Without being able to effectively convey a strategy and collaborate, players will not be able to climb far up the ranks. How players choose to communicate is up to them, whether they speak through voice channels or on a Discord server.

However, some players rely on good old-fashioned text-based communication in order to get the job done. If players wish to make their message stand out, they need to be able to do something to have it do so. Amongst the sea of chaos that is going on around them, color coding messages can be a great way for players to help others in differentiating between communication.

How players can change the chat text color in Valorant

Valorant offers players the ability to change the color of their text that gets displayed in the chat window. These can be many different colors such as red, blue, yellow, green and pink.

While being able to do this is not something that is necessary, players can use some basic HTML-based coding that can enable them to easily change the colors. Here is how they can change the text color in-game.

The ability to change text color is a hidden gem

When players first get into Valorant, the ability to change the text color is not explicitly stated. Therefore, doing so will require a little bit of finesse. Luckily, each color has a very easily executable method that can be employed in order to change the color.

Players need to follow this simple guide below in order to change the color of their messages in the game:

Red: “<enemy>Insert Player Text Here</>”.

Blue: “<team>Insert Player Text Here</>”.

Yellow: “<system>Insert Player Text Here</>” or “<self>Insert Player Text Here</>”.

Pink: “<warning>Insert Player Text Here</>” or “<whisper>Insert Player Text Here</>”

Green: “<notification>Insert Player Text Here</>”.

Of course, after players have typed these commands correctly, they will know that they have worked if they see their text change inside the chat box. Players should copy these codes down for easy access so they can just quickly paste them to make their text communication pop out in different colors.

Interested players can use emojis in chat as well

Being able to grab other players' attention by using chat colors is already a great ability to have. However, players can also use emojis inside of Valorant as well. Using emojis is a lot easier than using alternate text colors.

Players can simply hit the ALT key plus a number from the right numpad. For example, players can hit ALT + 3 to get a heart emoji or ALT + 4 to get a spade emoji.

