5 tips to rank up quickly in Valorant in 2022

Ranking up in Valorant is a pretty common target for all players. Everyone prefers to climb up the ranks to get into the regional leaderboard. However, the job is not easy as only 2.5% of players can reach the highest Immortals and get a place on the leaderboard.

Valorant has a total of eight ranked tiers in the game:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

From Iron to Diamond, all tiers are divided into three different categories and the top 500 Immortal players are considered Radiant. In this article, players will learn some tips and tricks so that they can climb up the tier easily.

Best tips to rank up easily in Valorant

1) Learn to play with multiple agents

Valorant currently has a total of 17 agents in the game. Every agent has some special abilities which makes the game more diverse than the other FPS titles. One needs to be comfortable with multiple agents in the game.

Learn to play at least two agents efficiently from the Duelist, Controller, Initiator and Sentinel categories.

2) Improve aim

Being an FPS title, gunplay is one of the most important aspects of Valorant. Players need to have a sharp aim to perform better in the match. To improve their aim, one needs to spend hours in training grounds daily and do some drills.

3) Play Deathmatch before queuing in Competitive

One should play a Deathmatch first before entering a ranked game. Deathmatch will help them to warm their muscles up and perform better in the game. Deathmatch also helps players to improve their aim and polish their overall skills.

4) Play with friends

Try to play with friends or trusted teammates to have proper in-game communication. Players can also divide their roles in the game and acquire expertise in each one. This will enhance their chances of winning.

5) Watch pro-players' videos

One should watch the streams of professional players so that they can learn more about the game. They can also learn how professional players approach the game and inculcate those habits.

A better understanding of the game will help players to be better and versatile.

