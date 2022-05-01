Valorant callouts guide 2022: All in-game calls to communicate better with teammates 

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles worldwide. Since its release in mid-2020, the game has attracted a lot of players. Within just two years, the game has a concurrent daily player count of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000 and an equally popular professional scene.

The unique theme of Riot's shooter, in tandem with tactical shooting and Agent abilities, has made this even more popular than other FPS titles in the market. The MOBA and shooter amalgamation of the game allows players to be both strategic and deadly at the same time.

However, Valorant has also attracted many new players who have hardly played any FPS games before it. Hence, they sometimes face difficulties understanding the in-game terms and fail to communicate properly.

In a game like Valorant, where communication is one of the most important aspects of the game, this has unwanted consequences. This article will provide a complete communication guide so that players can give the perfect call-outs in the game and become accustomed to the common terminologies of the game.

All common terminologies and callouts to know while playing Valorant

To communicate better in the game, players need to know the map callouts first. However, here are some basic map callouts for Valorant:

Heaven: Higher vantage location above ground level.

Valorant players should also know these few in-game terms to communicate better.

Clutch: When the last alive player wins a impossible situation single-handedly.

In addition, there are some commonly used terms to communicate with teammates. Here are some terms that will help the team members communicate better with each other:

Whiff: Not being able to hit an easy target.

The more gamers play, the more they will become accustomed to the new terminologies of the game. To communicate better, players can watch the streams and videos of professional players and content creators and can try to become better at communication by learning the communication of the pros.

Edited by Saman