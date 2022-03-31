Valorant beginners guide: How to add friends in the shooter in 2022

It is always more fun to play Valorant with friends and gives a more enjoyable experience overall. Other than this, playing with friends also gives a huge advantage in a competitive environment as communication is more stable within known circles.

However, the concept of adding friends remains a bit confusing for beginners and many face a hard time doing so. In order to assist them, this article will give a thorough guide on how to add friends in the shooter game.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Go grab your friends and queue up! Squad Boost is now LIVE! Go grab your friends and queue up! Squad Boost is now LIVE! https://t.co/RqC30Jw4a8

Even though the the idea of adding friends to the game seems fairly complex like the game itself, the idea is absolutely wrong. The process is fairly easy to follow and players can easily add their mutuals up in an instant to play the game together.

Steps to add friends in Valorant in 2022

Adding friends in Valorant is one of the easiest tasks someone can do in the shooter game altogether. To do so, players must know of other players’ Riot IDs and tagline to add them in the game.

This information is required because Riot ID acts as an identifier for any Riot-based IP and helps the system in adding the right person.

A Riot ID is an all-in-one profile for Valorant or League of Legends which can be used to access any Riot-created content. To know about one’s Riot ID, players can go to the Riot Client homepage or start Valorant to check it in the bar on the right. After the Riot ID is acquired, they can follow the steps mentioned below to add their friends:

Step 1: After opening the game, players will find a plus icon at the bottom right of the home screen. Upon clicking this icon, players will be asked to fill in their friend’s Riot ID and tagline followed by a hash.

Step 2: Once the fill-up process is finished, players have to press the send button right beside it to send a friend request to their friend.

Step 3: On the other end, the player who has been sent a friend request will have to accept it from the bottom-right corner of the homepage.

If all these steps are followed carefully without any mistakes,players will have successfully added their friends to the shooter game and can play together by inviting them for a match.

