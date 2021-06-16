Guide for changing username in Valorant

Valorant players have the freedom to change their usernames as they please.

The company has produced a number of well-known titles like League of Legends (LoL), Legends of Runeterra. Unlike other companies, Riot introduced a single ID formula that allows the player to have a single ID across all of their games, including Valorant.

While changing the username for other Riot titles takes up in-game currency, changing one’s username in Valorant is totally free.

In this detailed guide, the whole process of changing one’s username in Valorant is explained.

How to change username in Valorant?

Every player has their own persona while playing Valorant or any other game, but an in-game name may not always fairly reflect the person. Players often juggle through different names in Valorant.

The detailed steps for changing one’s username in Valorant are as follows:

Step 1: Logging into Riot’s website using the correct username and password.

Step 2: From the Account Manamenu,nt drop-down menu choose Riot ID.

Step 3: The user needs to provide a Riot ID and a Tagline. A tagline can consist of both alphabets and numbers.

Step 4: Click on the Save Changes button to confirm the changes that have been made.

Where to change (Image via Riot Games)

If all the steps are followed correctly, there won’t be any issues in successfully changing the Riot ID. Keep in mind that Riot only allows a free name change only once every 30 days.

Since Riot’s system doesn’t allow display names to be changed frequently, users have to pick their names with caution. However, if a name is unique or creative enough, there will be no need for a tagline after a hashtag. Also, two usernames cannot be the same even if they are from different regions.

Riot Games has added a new feature for streamers. This feature allows them to hide their name from the party or public accordingly. There are additional features like Auto-Reject Friend Requests to help streamers with spams.

In the end, a gaming name is all that represents a player. An identity that can be used over the internet to connect with others anonymously.

