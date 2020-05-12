How to add your friends in Valorant?

Pic Credits: z1z0

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter. Teamwork, communication, and in-game synergy are incredibly important when it comes to winning games.

You can always log in solo and try to dominate the servers with your fragging skills, but individual prowess will not get you far in Valorant. If you’re serious about climbing through the Valorant ranks, then who better to team up with than your best gaming buds instead of 4 other strangers? Having your friends in your team will improve your coordination, but more importantly, it will be extremely fun.

This also avoids the risk of getting hackers and trolls in your team. You will be able to build up a good amount of synergy with your mates as you get more adept at the core mechanics of the game.

However, adding friends to Riot’s new shooter can be rather confusing. If you are one of the many who still hasn’t figured out the way, we have got you covered.

How to add friends in Valorant

Method 1:

After you’ve logged into Valorant, you will find a plus sign near the bottom right corner of the screen. Clicking the button will show a pop-up that will ask you to put in the Riot ID and the Tagline of the player that you want to add.

It’s important to note here that the player must have a proper Riot ID to get added. To find your Riot ID and Tagline, you can visit your account page on Riot’s official website. There, you can click on the tab to see both your ID and Tagline.

Method 2:

If you’re still facing problems while adding players on Valorant, then you can always try and add your buddy through the League of Legends client.

After you have added players in the League client, you will see them available on the friend list once you log back into Valorant.