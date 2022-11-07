5 best Valorant pros who played Controllers in VCT 2022

Controllers in Valorant are the characters that are responsible for using their smokes to block lines of sight, which further helps in better executions. On paper, a Controller might not seem as important, but without one it is almost impossible to win.

They are the Agents that 100% need to be in every team composition for every map. In VCT 2022, we saw a lot of pro Controller players amuse viewers with their gameplay.

Below is a list of the five best Valorant pros who played Controller in VCT 2022.

Boaster, MaKo, and more Controller players that made fans go wild in Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) Marved

Jimmy 'Marved' Nguyen is a Canadian esports player who played for OpTic Gaming. Marved made his big entry into the Valorant esports scene when he started playing for FaZe Clan. But it wasn't until he joined OpTic Gaming that his true potential was realized.

Marved was an incredible controller player but showed that he was also able to rack up kills on the scoreboard. He was the X factor for OpTic. Marved was an integral part of OpTic’s 1st place finish in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Master Reykjavik 2022. To date, he is considered to be one of the best Controllers players in the world.

2) Boaster

Jake 'Boaster' Howlett is an esports player from the United Kingdom who plays as the in-game leader (IGL) for Fnatic. Boaster has mostly fulfilled the role of a Controller but has also played the role of an Initiator when needed.

Boaster has proven to be one of the best IGLs in the world and is also one of the most charming players in VCT, both on and off-screen. Despite the roster changes, he has always been able to maintain good chemistry and energy within his team and made it into multiple international VCT LANs.

3) mindfreak

Aaron 'mindfreak' Leonhart is an Indonesian esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Controller but has also played the role of Sentinel in the past when needed.

Paper Rex as a team has a lot of firepower with players like fOrsakeN and Jinggg, but mindfreak has still managed to leave a huge mark during VCT 2022. His intelligent sneaky plays with Astra and his cracked aim made him one of the most feared Controller players in the world.

mindfreak was a very important part of Paper Rex's rise as one of the top contenders in the world. His impossible 1v4 clutch against Fnatic was one of the best moments in VCT 2022.

4) MaKo

Kim 'MaKo' Myeong-gwan is a Korean esports player who plays for DRX. MaKo has mostly played as a Controller in VCT 2022 but has also played the Duelist role in the past.

DRX as a team has always been very structured but has failed to live up against international teams. It wasn't until VCT Champions Istanbul that the team really showed up, and MaKo was a key element in it. He was able to get kills and perform consistently for his team.

In their match against OpTic Gaming on the map Fracture, MaKo racked up a total of 27 kills as Brimstone and topped the scoreboard, which is not an easy thing to do.

5) SugarZ3ro

Shota 'SugarZ3ro' Watanabe is a Japanese esports player who plays for ZETA DIVISION. He fulfilled the role of a primary Controller for his team.

There was a time in 2022 when Japan was considered one of the weakest regions in the Valorant esports scene. But then came ZETA DIVISION, who proved everyone wrong with their 3rd place finish in VCT 2022 Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik.

SugarZ3ro's quick smart plays with Astra and his cracked aim make him one of the best Controller players in the world. His ability to clutch out rounds for his team earned him the title of 'SugarHero.'

Controller players in Valorant might not get as much love or recognition, but they play one of the most important roles.

