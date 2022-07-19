mindfreak Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Many former CS: GO professionals have switched to Valorant to explore new opportunities since its release in 2020. Many youngsters have also shown interest in the game, which inspired Riot to establish a competitive scene involving several regions associated with the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit.

With constant support from publishers, many regions have grown exponentially in these two years, and APAC is one of them. The growth of Valorant esports in this region is truly remarkable and this has helped many youngsters to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart is one of the most popular players in the region. He is currently playing for Singapore side Paper Rex. The 22-year-old Indonesian Valorant star has represented the region in two international LAN events and is currently playing in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen to increase the number to three.

mindfreak is playing exceptionally well in the ongoing Copenhagen Masters and pulling off some miraculous clutches in every game. In this article, we will discuss his in-game settings that players can use to emulate his playstyle.

mindfreak's Valorant career and in-game settings

mindfreak started his journey as an esports professional with CS: GO. However, after Valorant's release, he switched to the game and achieved immense success.

In February 2021, he joined Paper Rex and he has been an integral part of the squad since then. In the last Reykjavik Masters, Paper Rex finished fourth, the best-ever achievement for an APAC side in Valorant on the international stage.

However, the team has already confirmed a podium finish in the ongoing VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and will definitely try to lift the trophy on July 24, 2022.

mindfreak has been magnificent so far in this event. The Indonesian Valorant star delivered some miraculous gameplay at the event and caught the eyes of many. Players who want to emulate his playstyle can use the following in-game settings. All the data has been collected from the prosettings.net website.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.5

0.5 eDPI: 200

200 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

0.9 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Off Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920X1080

1920X1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight White Headset: Ducky One 2 TKL White

Ducky One 2 TKL White Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

These are the settings that mindfreak uses to deliver good performance in Valorant. Players can use them as a reference and fine-tune their own settings to emulate their idol and achieve better results.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far