PRX tests positive for COVID-19 at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Masters: Copenhagen

The South-East Asian Valorant Esports giants PRX announced via Instagram that their star fragger Jason 'f0rsakeN' Susanto has tested positive for COVID-19. PRX has been lately invincible in Valorant. They won the VCT APAC Challengers Stage 2, securing a spot in the VCT Masters Copenhagen. f0rsaken is the main duelist for Paper Rex (PRX), which could be a massive blow for the team.

PRX has put out an update on f0rsakeN which states that he's currently feeling fine with minor symptoms of COVID-19. He is currently isolating away from the rest of the team.

PRX is in contact with f0rsakeN's family members to keep them updated about his health. The team is working with Riot to ensure they follow the necessary precautions to participate in the event.

Riot clarified that Valorant players affected by COVID-19 can play on a LAN network in isolation

Riot had stated earlier that as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19, all participants must undergo a regular PCR test. That's when f0rsakeN tested positive.

Riot's current policy states that in the event a player tests positive for COVID-19 but feels good enough to compete and chooses to play in VCT, the player will be required to play on a LAN network that has been built in isolation facilities.

Organizers recently stated via the official account of VCT that players who have tested positive need to compete from the isolation facilities while their teammates and the opposing team will compete from the venue.

The order of matches on a particular day may change due to this. While this enables the player to compete, it puts the team at a slight disadvantage as the player won't be physically at the venue.

PRX fans will also hope their star duelist's health won't deteriorate any further, as that may spell doom for PRX when they compete against Guild Esports. It's an Upper Bracket Quarterfinal match in a best of three against Guild Esports on July 15.

f0rsakeN started his esports career with CS:GO and later moved to Valorant. He took the scene by storm once he switched and has now solidified his position as one of the best fraggers in the world.

f0rsakeN was originally a Jett main but tried several other Agents such as Chamber and Neon. The young Indonesian star is one of the most promising talents in Valorant Esports. Fans are wishing for a speedy recovery.

