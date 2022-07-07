F0rsakeN Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Stage 2 of the much-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters 2022 will commence on July 10. The 12 best teams from the various qualification regions will take part in a LAN event for a chance at winning a hefty prize and crucial VCT circuit points.
One of the players that fans will be looking out for is Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto, the main duelist player for the South-East Asian juggernaut PaperRex. The team has consistently impressed fans with adrenaline-fueled performances at LAN events. Although their entire roster is filled with world-class players, their star player, f0rsakeN, has made a reputation for himself as a world-class fragger.
Everything about f0rsakeN's Valorant settings
After starting his esports career with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive alongside his well-established older brother, the former Tyloo player, Kevin "xccurate" Susanto, f0rsakeN decided to make a move to Valorant. To the surprise of none, f0rsaken took the Valorant scene by storm.
Originally a Jett main, the young Indonesian star has tried his hand at a few other agents such as Neon and Chamber. Deadly with the vandal in his hands, f0rsakeN has made a name for himself across the global esports scene as one of the most promising talents.
After finishing 4th in the Masters Stage 1, f0rsakeN, and by extension PaperRex, dominated the regional Challengers, finishing first and earning a chance at redemption in Copenhagen. Many players have been wondering what settings and configurations f0rsakeN uses for his precise aim, and it is one of the recurring questions in his livestreams on Twitch.
Here are the settings PRX f0rsakeN uses in his Valorant games.
F0rsakeN's Gear
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Headset: Logitech G-Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Graphics Card: GALAX Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti
F0rsakeN's In-game Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.712
- eDPI: 569.6
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
- Refresh rate: 1000 Hz
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
F0rsakeN's Crosshair Settings
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Outer line Opacity: 0
F0rsakeN's keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate: X
F0rsakeN's Video Settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Multithread Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- V-sync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropric Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
F0rsakeN has sent tremors across the Valorant scene by putting the former under-dog region of APAC into the limelight. With a mechanically inclined playstyle, he is sure to get fans off their seats during the upcoming tournaments.