F0rsakeN Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Stage 2 of the much-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters 2022 will commence on July 10. The 12 best teams from the various qualification regions will take part in a LAN event for a chance at winning a hefty prize and crucial VCT circuit points.

One of the players that fans will be looking out for is Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto, the main duelist player for the South-East Asian juggernaut PaperRex. The team has consistently impressed fans with adrenaline-fueled performances at LAN events. Although their entire roster is filled with world-class players, their star player, f0rsakeN, has made a reputation for himself as a world-class fragger.

Paper Rex @pprxteam



Thank you to all our fans, partners, family and friends.

The journey has been incredible. From switching to game we did not understand, to winning it in APAC twice in a row!



Everything about f0rsakeN's Valorant settings

After starting his esports career with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive alongside his well-established older brother, the former Tyloo player, Kevin "xccurate" Susanto, f0rsakeN decided to make a move to Valorant. To the surprise of none, f0rsaken took the Valorant scene by storm.

Originally a Jett main, the young Indonesian star has tried his hand at a few other agents such as Neon and Chamber. Deadly with the vandal in his hands, f0rsakeN has made a name for himself across the global esports scene as one of the most promising talents.

After finishing 4th in the Masters Stage 1, f0rsakeN, and by extension PaperRex, dominated the regional Challengers, finishing first and earning a chance at redemption in Copenhagen. Many players have been wondering what settings and configurations f0rsakeN uses for his precise aim, and it is one of the recurring questions in his livestreams on Twitch.

Here are the settings PRX f0rsakeN uses in his Valorant games.

F0rsakeN's Gear

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: Logitech G-Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Graphics Card: GALAX Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti

F0rsakeN's In-game Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.712

eDPI: 569.6

Zoom sensitivity: 1

Refresh rate: 1000 Hz

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

F0rsakeN's Crosshair Settings

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer line Opacity: 0

F0rsakeN's keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Use Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate: X

F0rsakeN's Video Settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Multithread Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

V-sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropric Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

F0rsakeN has sent tremors across the Valorant scene by putting the former under-dog region of APAC into the limelight. With a mechanically inclined playstyle, he is sure to get fans off their seats during the upcoming tournaments.

