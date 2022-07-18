VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 8 highlights: Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming qualify for Upper Final while Fnatic and DRX fall to Lower Bracket

On the eighth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, fans witnessed intense battles in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals.

Paper Rex took down Fnatic after a dominant performance, while DRX was also sent down to the Lower Bracket along with the EMEA squad after losing to OpTic Gaming.

Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming have secured their spots in the Upper Bracket Final and will face off on July 22, 2022, at 8:30 PM IST. In contrast, Fnatic and DRX must keep fighting in the lower bracket to make it to the finals.

Day 8 of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen witnessed some tough competition among the EMEA, APAC, NA, and Korean teams. Here's a complete breakdown of the day and where this leaves the teams.

Day 8 match results and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Match results

Listed below are the results for the two Upper Bracket Semi-Final matches from the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 8 playoffs:

Paper Rex vs. Fnatic: Ascent (13-11) and Bind (13-10)

Ascent (13-11) and Bind (13-10) DRX vs. OpTic Gaming: Fracture (13-4), Breeze (4-13), and Bind (11-13)

Top 5 Highlights

1) Paper Rex mindfreak's 1v4 clutch

Paper Rex's mindfreak clutched an absolutely crucial 1v4 round for the team late into the game. The player took down all four enemies at Ascent's A site and converted the 21st round. Mindfreak's clutch came as a surprise, impressing many fans with his gameplay.

2) Paper Rex f0rsaken's aggressive Yoru play at Bind

Paper Rex's star duelist f0rsaken stunned everyone with his brilliant Yoru gameplay. The player dominated Bind with his aggressive play, even in defense. This stopped Fnatic from mounting an attack that was potentially threatening. Round 9 in Bind was one where f0rsaken shut down Fnatic's offensive at A Site.

3) DRX Zest's 4k start

DRX started off with dominance at Fracture, with Zest securing four kills in the first round. Zest took down four players in the pistol round with Ghost and helped the team set off on the front foot.

4) OpTic Gaming's yay stops spike defuse

OpTic Gaming's yay managed to save the day by stopping a last-second spike defuse in the fifth round, marking a five-round win streak for the team on Breeze. The player took down the defuser at the last moment and secured the round for the team.

5) OpTic Gaming Victor's Ace in Bind

OpTic Gaming's Victor managed to get an impressive ace in Bind's A Site in round 7. He took down all five opposing players with his aggressive Raze gameplay and held the site well in defense. This helped resist DRX's heavy push and led to OpTic winning the round.

Standings

After the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 8, DRX and Fnatic drop to the lower bracket, where they will face FunPlus Phoenix and Leviatán, respectively. Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming will now face each other in the Upper Bracket Finals.

Schedule

Below is the schedule of the matches for the ninth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

DRX vs. FunPlus Phoenix: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 5.00 PM CEST / 8.00 AM PDT / 8.30 PM IST

Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 5.00 PM CEST / 8.00 AM PDT / 8.30 PM IST Fnatic vs. Leviatán: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 8.00 PM CEST / 11.00 AM PDT / 11.30 PM IST

To watch the matches live, fans can visit the Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels on July 18, 2022, from 8:30 pm IST.

