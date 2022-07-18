FPX ardiis Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has garnered a massive player base in its two years of existence, with users from all spheres of gaming enjoying the tactical shooter. Like other popular first-person shooters, it allows them to team up and compete in various matchmaking modes.
Due to the game's flourishing esports ecosystem, millions of gaming enthusiasts worldwide have set their sights on the various athletes they aspire to play like.
Several pro athletes have reached the top of Valorant's esports community in the last two years. One such individual is the 24-year-old Latvian sensation, Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, who has amazed millions of people worldwide with his incredible plays on various Agents like Sova, Jett, and Chamber.
Everything about FPX ardiis' Valorant setting
Ardiis has been active in the tier-1 Valorant scene since 2020, representing teams like G2 Esports and Team Heretics before joining FunPlus Phoenix.
The European is known for being an aggressive Duelist who rarely shies away from a fight. Although he rose to fame while playing as Sova, ardiis has cemented his position as a reliable entry fragger by playing Agents like Jett and Chamber.
In this article, readers can find all the specific in-game settings and controls that ardiis is currently using in his career as a pro Valorant player.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.295
- eDPI: 236
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.14
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 1
- Outer Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: V
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.85
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 2080
By combining ardiis' in-game settings with the appropriate amount of hard work, fans can edge closer to claiming the success their favorite pro has achieved in his esports and gaming career.