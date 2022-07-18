FPX ardiis Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has garnered a massive player base in its two years of existence, with users from all spheres of gaming enjoying the tactical shooter. Like other popular first-person shooters, it allows them to team up and compete in various matchmaking modes.

Due to the game's flourishing esports ecosystem, millions of gaming enthusiasts worldwide have set their sights on the various athletes they aspire to play like.

Several pro athletes have reached the top of Valorant's esports community in the last two years. One such individual is the 24-year-old Latvian sensation, Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, who has amazed millions of people worldwide with his incredible plays on various Agents like Sova, Jett, and Chamber.

Everything about FPX ardiis' Valorant setting

Ardiis has been active in the tier-1 Valorant scene since 2020, representing teams like G2 Esports and Team Heretics before joining FunPlus Phoenix.

The European is known for being an aggressive Duelist who rarely shies away from a fight. Although he rose to fame while playing as Sova, ardiis has cemented his position as a reliable entry fragger by playing Agents like Jett and Chamber.

In this article, readers can find all the specific in-game settings and controls that ardiis is currently using in his career as a pro Valorant player.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.295

eDPI: 236

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.14

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: V

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.85

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E

Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 2080

By combining ardiis' in-game settings with the appropriate amount of hard work, fans can edge closer to claiming the success their favorite pro has achieved in his esports and gaming career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far