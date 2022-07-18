Fnatic vs Leviatan: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Round 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It is another elimination day in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. Two more teams will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the day.

Fans can expect some nail-biting action tonight as the sides will compete to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Back-to-back matches are lined up tonight at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The winning teams will survive at least another day in the competition, while the losers will return home empty-handed.

Fnatic will take on Leviatan in the day's first game in the Lower Round 2 tie. Both teams will give their best in the game to stay in the competition.

Fnatic vs Leviatan: Who will leave stage as winners after VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen game?

Leviatan dropped to the Lower Bracket after losing against Korean side DRX in their first match of the Playoffs. However, the Chile side returned stronger in their next game and eliminated North American champions XSET last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fnatic tasted their first defeat in a while, and it was shocking. The EMEA champion was defeated by Paper Rex 2-0 last night and found themselves in the Lower Bracket. The side will start its journey in the Lower Bracket tonight against Leviatan.

They will play a best-of-three series in the Lower Round 2 tie at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. With the tournament dream at stake, fans can expect a thrilling match-up tonight.

Prediction

Considering both sides' current forms, Fnatic is the favorite to win. The amount of experience and firepower this team possesses will help them. The loss against Paper Rex will surely be an eye-opener for the side ahead of today's match-up.

However, Leviatan has finally found momentum after the initial struggle and will try to carry that forward. The team needs to play to its prowess to win the series tonight.

It will be interesting to see how the team faces the experienced Fnatic in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen tonight.

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between these sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out top in their first encounter tonight.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form. They have won four of their last five games and will try to maintain that momentum by winning tonight.

Potential lineup

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder

Leviatan

Marco Eliot Machuca "Melser" Amaro

Benjamín "adverso" Poblete

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the knockout series between Fnatic and Leviatan in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 8:30 pm IST/ 5:00 pm CET on July 18.

