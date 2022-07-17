Valorant community on Reddit reacts to DRX's perfect retake against Leviatan at VCT Masters: Copenhagen

Valorant is a very competitive game and can get cutthroat at the professional level. The VCT Masters: Copenhagen is currently underway, and teams are already putting up spectacular shows in almost every match.

Retaking a site in competitive matches, especially after the spike has been planted, can be very difficult. While it's not impossible, it's an uphill climb, and many sides fall short. That, however, wasn't the case for DRX in their match against Leviatan.

Valorant community goes crazy as DRX performs clean site retake against Leviatan at VCT Masters: Copenhagen

As mentioned before, this was one of the cleanest retakes that players and fans have ever witnessed in Valorant. During the Upper Bracket Playoffs at the VCT Masters: Copenhagen, DRX went up against Leviatan. In the third round, the teams were playing on the Haven map in Valorant.

During one of the rounds, when Leviatan was attacking, the attackers had successfully managed to plant the spike on the A Site, and the entire team held ground.

The defenders, DRX, entered the site through the tower on the site after using a barrage of abilities. One by one, all the members on the Leviatan roster succumbed to the enemy incursion.

While that might be a very simple way to explain what went down, it wasn't so straightforward to look at. Everything happened fast, and fans would miss the moment if they blinked. That's how cutthroat these professional tournaments can get in Valorant.

That said, the community was absolutely stunned by DRX's show of power during this round. Fans took to Reddit to praise this feat of theirs. Some fans also exclaimed that it was the first time they saw someone using Breach's Aftershock ability from that position.

Members of the Valorant community quickly dubbed this incident an Avengers retake. It's a term used when almost every member in a team uses their abilities to simultaneously push into a site.

Such plays make watching competitive games fun and can often give players, both amateurs and pros, ideas with respect to strategies.

Some fans also wondered if this was something that the in-game lead had called out on the fly. However, others quickly pointed out that this was a set play and that DRX would have practiced it repeatedly during training.

The play required a lot of communication between the team members. And pulling this off without prior practice is next to impossible because the ability timings would have to be in sync for this strategy to work out in-game.

Overall, community members seemed to agree that this play was god-level, and DRX showed outstanding coordination while executing this. The side won the round and the game 2-1 and will face Optic Gaming, who won their bout against XSET.

The VCT Masters: Copenhagen is turning out to be a tournament where teams are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to winning matches. At this point, it's tough to say who will be crowned the ultimate winner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far