DRX Mako Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

DRX has been at the forefront of the South Korean Valorant scene ever since the launch of the FPS title. Formerly known as Vision Strikers, this roster of young prospects is renowned for being the most dominant force in their region.

One of DRX's most notable members is their Controller player, Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan. Known for racking up assists against the best in the world, Mako is the Controller player that every team desires. His ability to remain remarkably calm in clutch situations has led many to consider him the best Controller in the world.

Everything to know about DRX Mako's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Mako kicked off his Valorant career in January 2021, a few months after the game's official release. He initially joined TUBEPLE Gaming as their primary Duelist, playing on a variety of Agents like Jett, Raze, and Reyna.

When a spot opened up on Korea's leading roster, Vision Strikers, Mako made his switch. Together with players like stax, Rb, Zest, and BuZz, Mako competed at the apex of Valorant esports.

Although initially a Duelist, Mako eventually found his spark in the Controller role at DRX. He received appreciation from viewers all over the world after showcasing some of the best possible gameplay on Viper, Astra, Omen, and Brimstone, at the highest stages of Valorant.

Mako has represented DRX and the South Korean region in various international events such as VCT Masters: Berlin, Masters: Reykjavik 2022, Masters: Copenhagen, and Valorant Champions 2021. In this article, fans can find the various in-game settings and configurations that Mako uses in his pro esports career.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.45

eDPI: 180

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S

Mouse:Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

By adopting Mako's in-game settings and investing time and effort to hone their skills, players can aim to reach the level at which Mako performs in his pro career.

