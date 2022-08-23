DRX Mako Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

DRX has been at the forefront of the South Korean Valorant scene ever since the launch of the FPS title. Formerly known as Vision Strikers, this roster of young prospects is renowned for being the most dominant force in their region.
One of DRX's most notable members is their Controller player, Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan. Known for racking up assists against the best in the world, Mako is the Controller player that every team desires. His ability to remain remarkably calm in clutch situations has led many to consider him the best Controller in the world.
Everything to know about DRX Mako's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Mako kicked off his Valorant career in January 2021, a few months after the game's official release. He initially joined TUBEPLE Gaming as their primary Duelist, playing on a variety of Agents like Jett, Raze, and Reyna.
When a spot opened up on Korea's leading roster, Vision Strikers, Mako made his switch. Together with players like stax, Rb, Zest, and BuZz, Mako competed at the apex of Valorant esports.
Although initially a Duelist, Mako eventually found his spark in the Controller role at DRX. He received appreciation from viewers all over the world after showcasing some of the best possible gameplay on Viper, Astra, Omen, and Brimstone, at the highest stages of Valorant.
Mako has represented DRX and the South Korean region in various international events such as VCT Masters: Berlin, Masters: Reykjavik 2022, Masters: Copenhagen, and Valorant Champions 2021. In this article, fans can find the various in-game settings and configurations that Mako uses in his pro esports career.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.45
- eDPI: 180
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
- Mouse:Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
By adopting Mako's in-game settings and investing time and effort to hone their skills, players can aim to reach the level at which Mako performs in his pro career.