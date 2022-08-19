SugarZ3ro Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shota Watanabe, aka SugarZ3ro, fazes opponents with his unpredictable plays in Valorant. He hails from Japan and plays for Zeta Division, one of the 16 teams that qualified for Valorant Champions this year.

SugarZ3ro has impeccable Controller skills, and along with his team, he displayed some of the most astonishing executions in VCT 2022. He has consistently managed to amaze fans with impossible clutches against prominent teams.

SugarZ3ro was a part of Northception before joining Zeta Division's Valorant roster in December 2021. Zeta Division's next stop is the grand Valorant Champions, slated to begin on August 31. They will face LOUD, Brazil's top contender, in the opening match of the tournament's group stage.

All you need to know about Zeta Division SugarZ3ro's Valorant settings

SugarZ3ro is a Controller main for his team. Hence, he is required to help his team enter sites and play post-plant situations efficiently. SugarZ3ro has clutched many impossible rounds for his team, making him one of the most valuable players in Zeta Division.

SugarZ3ro primarily plays Astra, Brimstone, Viper, and Omen, with his top picks being Astra and Viper.

The Valorant pro's settings support his gun power. His role requires him to clutch rounds when required and to remain consistent with his aim during challenging situations. His graphics and minimap settings help him strategize based on the information provided by the game's UI.

SugarZ3ro's preferred settings in Valorant are listed below. The settings are based on data provided by prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Minimap settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.97

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: VAXEE PA ZYGEN

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: Logitech G Pro X

While the settings above can be a great starting point, players may want to tweak their settings according to their preferences and hardware. SugarZ3ro's exact settings may not suit every single playstyle.

