SugarZ3ro Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shota Watanabe, aka SugarZ3ro, fazes opponents with his unpredictable plays in Valorant. He hails from Japan and plays for Zeta Division, one of the 16 teams that qualified for Valorant Champions this year.
SugarZ3ro has impeccable Controller skills, and along with his team, he displayed some of the most astonishing executions in VCT 2022. He has consistently managed to amaze fans with impossible clutches against prominent teams.
SugarZ3ro was a part of Northception before joining Zeta Division's Valorant roster in December 2021. Zeta Division's next stop is the grand Valorant Champions, slated to begin on August 31. They will face LOUD, Brazil's top contender, in the opening match of the tournament's group stage.
All you need to know about Zeta Division SugarZ3ro's Valorant settings
SugarZ3ro is a Controller main for his team. Hence, he is required to help his team enter sites and play post-plant situations efficiently. SugarZ3ro has clutched many impossible rounds for his team, making him one of the most valuable players in Zeta Division.
SugarZ3ro primarily plays Astra, Brimstone, Viper, and Omen, with his top picks being Astra and Viper.
The Valorant pro's settings support his gun power. His role requires him to clutch rounds when required and to remain consistent with his aim during challenging situations. His graphics and minimap settings help him strategize based on the information provided by the game's UI.
SugarZ3ro's preferred settings in Valorant are listed below. The settings are based on data provided by prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.97
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA ZYGEN
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X
While the settings above can be a great starting point, players may want to tweak their settings according to their preferences and hardware. SugarZ3ro's exact settings may not suit every single playstyle.