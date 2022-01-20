×
How to enable Riot's two-step authentication in Valorant and League of Legends

Two-step authentication is now available for Valorant and League of Legends (Image via Sportskeeda))
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 20, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Valorant and League of Legends players can purposefully secure their accounts even more as Riot recently enabled a two-factor authentication system. Developers believe it will protect players' accounts in a better way.

Finally you can add multifactor authentication to your Riot account! This double checks logins with email to make sure that no one can swipe your account. Please add it, it's so good to be protected.Here's a link: account.riotgames.com https://t.co/XASDJed33a

Previously, players complained about third-person activities on their account. Some even complained that their performance was hacked by some unknown person and they lost access.

Players can now add extra security to their accounts by enabling the two-factor authentication system. This article is to help players complete the process seamlessly and continue gaming.

Riot's two-factor authentication system offers better account protection

Valorant and League of Legends are two of Riot's most popular titles. The unique themes of these two games have attracted a lot of players over the years. To make this game more exciting and interesting, developers often release attractive skins and cosmetics. Players can purchase these skins from the in-game store to add them to their arsenal.

Players spend their hard-earned money to add that to the inventory. Moreover, they invest valuable time and energy to progress in the game. Hence, the security of the account is very important. This is something that should concern every gamer.

To keep hackers away, developers finally introduced the two-factor authentication system for Valorant and League of Legends. Follow the steps below to enable the system.

Step 1: Players need to visit this link first to log into their Riot account. They need to insert their credentials details to log into their account.

Step 2: Go to the two-factor authentication tab.

Two-Factor Authentication is now available.I recommend everyone to go and enable Two-Factor.account.riotgames.com https://t.co/IHoO1eTD8j

Step 3: Players will get an 'Enable 2FA' option. Click on that.

Step 4: Players will receive an email to the one associated with that particular account. Open the mail and click “Enable two-factor authentication”.

The two-factor authentication system is set up.

Edited by Srijan Sen
