Valorant 9 Lives skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant is set to introduce several cosmetics to the game in the upcoming Battlepass for Episode 6 Act 1. The pass will encompass various weapon skins, sprays, gun buddies, titles, and other rewards for players to collect. That said, most of these items are only for premium pass owners.

However, free users will also receive rewards such as a free sidearm skin and Radianite Points. The 9 Lives skin collection will be one of three new bundles introduced to the game with the upcoming Battlepass.

This article includes the necessary details regarding the skinline coming to Valorant.

How much will 9 Lives collection cost in Valorant?

The upcoming 9 Lives bundle will be a part of the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass, which means it will not be available for purchase separately. Using real-world currency, players can purchase the Battlepass for 1,000 Valorant Points (VP).

Fans can then grind through the tiers to unlock the 9 Lives skins. Additionally, gamers will find themselves unlocking many more rewards as they grind the Battlepass.

Release date for 9 Lives collection

The entire Act 1 Battlepass for Episode 6: Revelation will be available for purchase from January 10, 2023. To unlock the skinline, fans will need to grind through the required tiers.

Once purchased, fans will have a limited time before they can collect the Battlepass rewards. Ideally, all Battlepass rewards are available until the end of an Act. Thus, fans will need to reach the end of Act 1 to complete the upcoming Battlepass.

All variants featured by 9 Lives

The 9 Lives will feature three variants aside from the base skin. These include:

Variant 1: Raze (Yellow)

Variant 2: Reyna (Purple)

Variant 3: Viper (Green)

The base variant will feature Jett with white esthetics. The skinline features adorable doodles with Valorant Agents and is one of the redeeming factors of the collection with a fairly simple concept.

Fans can obtain all the variants with Radianite Points once the skins have been unlocked through the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass.

Weapons featured

The 9 Lives bundle features four weapons from its collection and does not include a melee skin. The Battepass will only include one melee skin, Venturi, for Act 1. All the 9 Lives weapons are as follows:

Ares

Classic

Guardian

Phantom

Each weapon will be available with three variants that players can unlock using Radianite Points.

Besides cosmetics and rewards, Valorant players can also expect Riot to introduce a brand new map called the "Lotus" and the return of Split. The update for Episode 6: Revelation drops this week as players wait to witness a new era of Riot's first-person shooter.

Poll : 0 votes