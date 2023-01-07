Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 will introduce brand new cosmetics with the upcoming Battlepass, which will include three skinlines offering a variety of items for weapons. Players will be able to acquire the gun skins upon unlocking their respective tiers on the BP.

One of the most gorgeous-looking cosmetic collections to be introduced for the Act 1 Battlepass is called the Venturi bundle. Its cosmetics will be available for a handful of weapons and can only be acquired through the Episode 6 Act 1 BP. The pass will be launched with the official update for Valorant's next season on January 10.

How much will Venturi skinline cost in Valorant?

To get the Venturi skinline, players will have to purchase the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass for 1,000 Valorant Points (VP). Then, they will have to unlock the BP tiers that offer items in that collection. One cannot hope to get the skinline's items separately. Moreover, the bundle is also not eligible for the Night Market.

When does the Venturi collection come out?

Moreover, the Battlepass will also include plenty of other cosmetics that gamers can obtain upon Ep 6 Act 1's release. The Venturi collection does not include any color variants or special effects, as it is a Select tier skinline featured in the Battlepass. However, its items do offer a sci-fi-looking aesthetic. Appealing for its skins' design, Venturi can easily go toe-to-toe with many other Select tier collections in the title.

What weapons does the Venturi bundle include?

The Venturi collection will feature a total of five weapons, including the melee. Valorant players can get the following items in the skinline through the Battlepass:

Venturi Frenzy

Venturi Marshal

Venturi Spectre

Venturi Vandal

Venturi Melee

Venturi has the potential to easily become one of the most beloved Battlepass skins to date since it bears similarities to the K-Tac bundle, which was also a great sci-fi cosmetic collection included in a previous Battlepass. With many more other items offered in the Act 1 BP, fans may not be able to resist the urge to invest in a wide array of skins next season.

Apart from the cosmetics, Riot Games is also set to introduce a large amount of content in Episode 6 Act 1. A brand new map called the Lotus is on its way. Moreover, Split is returning with a few tweaks made to its structure.

Fans are extremely excited to jump into a new Episode in Valorant as the developers keep rolling out new patches for the first-person competitive title. The final Act for Episode 5 has been a rollercoaster ride for fans, with so many Agent updates and meta shifts; the upcoming season is expected to be a breath of fresh air.

Valorant is a title that has become one of the most popular names in the FPS scene, and with the next update, it is expected to make the gameplay even more interesting.

