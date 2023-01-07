Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass release date for Mumbai (India) server revealed

Riot Games is all set to introduce Valorant's brand-new Episode on January 10, 2023, paving the way for a bunch of fresh content to enter the title. With a new map and numerous cosmetics, the developers have ensured that fans get the best treatment in the upcoming season. Episode 6 Act 1 will also introduce a new Battlepass (BP) that will contain a variety of items for fans to unlock and enjoy.

Much like every other server, the one for Mumbai, India, will also have its own timing for when the patch drops for the region. Players in that area will be able to access the Battlepass once the Episode 6 Act 1 update is live after the scheduled pre-patch maintenance.

When will the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass drop for Mumbai (Indian) servers?

The upcoming Battlepass is set to bring beautiful cosmetics that include weapon skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards. It will be available on January 10, 2023, along with the new season. The game's servers will go down for mandatory pre-patch maintenance that will begin at 2:00 pm PDT for Asia Pacific and at 3:30 am IST.

Mumbai (India) server players can expect the patch to go live after two to three hours of maintenance, which would be between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST. However, as there is a new map coming, it may last a bit longer. Gamers who play Valorant on India's Mumbai server will receive the full update, including the new Battlepass, as soon as maintenance ends.

The BP will be available for 1,000 Valorant Points. It will encompass a large variety of cosmetics, including three unique skin lines. Once Episode 6 Act 1 is over, gamers will no longer be able to purchase these cosmetics as they are exclusive to this season's pass.

Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will introduce three skin collections to Valorant

9 Lives, Gridcrash, and Venturi are the three unique weapon skin collections coming to Valorant with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass. The 9 Lives bundle will feature three unique variants for players to unlock.

Premium BP users will be able to enjoy and collect all the rewards on it from 55 tiers. That said, free-to-play gamers will also get a handful of rewards, including some Radianite Points. Although free users will not be able to acquire a rifle or SMG skin from the pass, they can still get a sidearm skin.

Valorant fans will be treated to a brand new map called Lotus in the upcoming Episode. The first Act will begin on a fresh note, as Riot has already shown some lore-based content associated with the Agents.

The upcoming Episode 6 may also introduce a new Agent down the line. It remains to be seen what Riot Games has in store for the title. For now, gamers can expect to have a blast in EP 6 and enjoy the Battlepass with all its cosmetics.

Poll : 0 votes