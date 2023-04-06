The Night Market is a recurring phenomenon in Valorant at the end of every Act. It is a special shop in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter that offers players a selection of six randomized weapon skins at discounted rates for a temporary period. Since it provides a good chance of scoring Premium skins at relatively lower prices, Valorant players look forward to the event in every Act.

With Episode 6 Act 2 coming to an end in about three weeks, the Night Market went live yesterday, April 5, 2023. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the same.

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market will be available for 20 days

Schedule for Night Market

The Night Market for Episode 6 Act 2 went live on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. This time, the discounted skin shop will stay for 20 days, unlike the previous 12-day cycle, which means that you will have more time to decide on your purchases. The Night Market will allow transactions until April 25, 2023.

New bundles eligible for Episode 6 Act 2's Night Market

Valorant keeps adding new skin bundles at regular intervals. The Oni 2.0 is one of the latest Premium bundles to have captured players' attention. Unfortunately, it will not be available in the current rotation since the Night Market can only host skin bundles that are at least two Acts old. You will have to wait till Episode 7 Act 1 for that one.

This time, the following four Episode 5 Act 3 bundles will be making their Night Market debut: Abyssal, Cryostasis, Ion 2.0, and Soulstrife. You should keep in mind that the Ion 2.0 karambit will not be available in Valorant's current Night Market because it exceeds the maximum allowed price-point for a melee skin.

Best collection you can hope for in your Night Market

Given the randomized nature of the Night Market, there is no telling what skins you will get. However, you are guaranteed to get at least two Premium gun skins or one Premium skin and one melee skin.

With that in mind, the Ion 2.0 and the Cryostasis Vandal skins are highly coveted Premium cosmetics. The Soulstrife Scythe will also be a respectable score. Classic collections like Reaver, Prime, and Oni will also be available, and they are timeless.

The Night Market allows Valorant players to diversify their collections and acquire some new favorites at a decent discount. Of course, one has to be lucky enough to get the skins they want.

