Valorant Night Market weapons price guide (Episode 6 Act 2)

The Night Market has returned to Valorant in Episode 6 Act 2, offering players a chance to purchase skins at discounted rates. However, the skins that were released on or after Episode 5 Act 4 will not be available in the market. However, players will still have a chance to grab some great skins from prior Acts, depending on their luck.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make a deal in the dark. Night. Market’s here. Make a deal in the dark. Night. Market’s here. https://t.co/WgpFsOzSaV

The Night Market has been a part of Valorant since Episode 1 Act 3, appearing during the final days of each Act and featuring skins from the two previous Acts. The available skins in the market range from Select to Premium categories, providing a variety of options for players.

This article will guide players about the weapon prices during Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant.

Price guide for each skin edition in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market

However, the chances of a specific skin appearing are quite low, and the probability decreases with each passing Act due to the addition of new collections.

This Act's special market will feature skins released up to Episode 5 Act 3, which introduced the Soulstrife, Abyssal, Ion 2.0, and Cryostasis collections. It's important to note that Ultra and Exclusive Edition skins from any Act will not be available in the Night Market.

The base price of each skin in the collections is fixed, and melee weapons cost twice as much as a primary weapon skin. Players can purchase these skins individually or in a bundle at a discounted price from the in-game shop using Valorant Points (VP).

The general price of each Edition is given below:

Select Edition

Weapons: 875 VP

875 VP Melee: 1750 VP

Deluxe Edition

Weapons: 1275 VP

1275 VP Melee: 2550 VP

Premium Edition

Weapons: 1775 VP

1775 VP Melee: 3550 VP

While it is possible for skins in the Night Market collections to be discounted up to 50% of their original price, such discounts are extremely rare. However, players can expect at least a 10% discount on the price tag of these skins during the Night Market event.

The Night Market during Episode 6 Act 2 in Valorant will be the longest one to date, running for three weeks straight until the Act concludes. This extended period gives players an extra week to decide if they want to purchase skins from the market.

