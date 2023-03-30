All changes coming to Bind in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3

One of Valorant's fan-favorite maps, Bind, is finally coming back to the game with Episode 6 Act 3. Numerous changes have been made throughout the layout that players can experience first-hand when the upcoming update goes live. Major alterations have been made to A Teleporter, A Bath, A Site Wall (near Tower), and many such areas.

Bind’s orientation in Valorant has always been a bone of contention amongst players. While one half of the playerbase considers the map balanced, the other considers it quite defender-sided.

With the release of Episode 6 Act 1, this map, along with Breeze, had been removed from the active Competitive and Unranked pool in Valorant. However, that wasn’t the end of it. Bind will finally make it back to the game and players will have a chance to gain a fresh experience with the upcoming update.

Everything fans need to know about the changes to Bind in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT A Teleporter Exit and A Bath entrance before/after A Teleporter Exit and A Bath entrance before/after https://t.co/DDqMcjNfux

Valorant’s Bind has two sites that can be attacked or defended. The map shares a unique feature of teleportation pads that allows players to teleport from Site A to Site B and vice versa. They can devise a variety of strategies to work into the site. With such aspects in the bag, this Valorant map has significantly changed in many areas.

A Bath entrance

A Bath Entrance - Before (Image via Sportskeeda)

A Bath Entrance - After (image via Riot Games)

The Teleporter Exit on A has been shifted near A Bath entrance. As a result, rotations from B to A Site can be achieved more quickly.

A Teleporter

A Teleporter - Before (image via Riot Games)

A Teleporter - After (image via Riot Games)

The former teleporter's exit in A has been shifted towards the A Bath entrance.

A Bath Interior

A Bath Interior - Before (image via Riot Games)

A Bath Interior - After (image via Riot Games)

The constricted space in A Bath has increased considerably, allowing players to move freely and not get restricted at the chokepoint.

A Bath Exit

A Bath Exit - Before (image via Riot Games)

A Bath Exit - After (image via Riot Games)

The exit for A Bath has widened, providing additional space and the ability to double-peek when attacking or retaking the site.

A Site Wall (near Tower)

A Site Wall(near Tower) - Before (image via Sportskeeda)

A Site Wall(near Tower) - After (image via Sportskeeda)

Minor changes have been made, like the placement of an additional design element.

A Site Back Wall

A Site Back Wall - Before (image via Riot Games)

A Site Back Wall - After (image via Riot Games)

The protruding edge of the wall has been straightened out to balance the site's structure.

A Site Radianite Crates

A Site Radianite Crates - Before (image via Riot Games)

A Site Radianite Crates - After (image via Riot Games)

The position of the crates has been altered to provide more cover during a spike plant/defuse.

B Hall to B Site Doorway

B Hall to B Site Doorway - Before (image via Riot Games)

B Hall to B Site Doorway - After (image via Riot Games)

The entrance from B Hall to B Site Doorway has been widened, much like the changes to A Bath Entrance and Exit.

B Elbow

B Elbow - Before (image via Riot Games)

B Elbow - After (image via Riot Games)

A vent has been added to the hallway for Defenders to utilize. This can be used for Skye's flashes or Sova's Recon Bolt to assist Defenders in retaking the site.

That is all there is to know about the changes coming to Bind with the upcoming patch in Episode 6 Act 3. Valorant' Episode 6 Act 3 is expected to be available on April 25, 2023, and players will be able to experience these changes for themselves.

