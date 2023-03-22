5 best Valorant agents to duo with Sova

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter game that requires players to work together as a team to achieve victory. One of the most important aspects of team composition is choosing the right agents who complement each other's strengths and compensate for weaknesses. In this article, we will discuss the five best Valorant agents to duo with Sova.

Sova is an initiator agent known for his ability to gather information and scout enemy positions. His capabilities allow him to reveal enemy locations, detect hidden enemies in corners, and even shoot through walls.

To make the most out of Sova's abilities, it is crucial to pair him up with other agents who can take advantage of the information he provides. Here are the top five agents to duo with Sova:

Best agents to duo with Sova in Valorant

1) Breach

Breach is a great agent to pair with Sova because he can use his abilities to clear out tight spaces and disrupt enemy positions. His Fault Line ability can stun enemies, leaving them vulnerable to Sova's arrows.

Similarly, the latter's Recon Bolt can detect enemies, making it easier for Breach to use his Aftershock ability to damage and disorient them.

2) Sage

Sage is a support agent who can heal teammates and revive fallen allies. Pairing Sova with Sage allows him to take more risks and play aggressively. Her Slow Orb ability can also be used to slow down enemies, making it easier for Sova to hit them with his arrows.

Moreover, Sage's Barrier Orb can be used to block off enemy positions, forcing them to move into her partner's line of sight.

3) Jett

Jett is a mobile agent in Valorant who can quickly reposition herself and dodge enemy attacks. Pairing Sova with Jett allows them to move around the map quickly and surprise enemy positions. Her Updraft ability can also be used to gain height advantage and shoot enemies from unexpected angles.

Furthermore, Jett's Smoke Cloud can be used to block off enemy vision, allowing Sova to shoot through walls without being detected.

4) Killjoy

Killjoy is a defensive agent who can deploy turrets and traps to protect key positions. Pairing Sova with Killjoy allows them to set up a strong defense and gather information on enemy movements.

Killjoy's Alarmbot and Turret can be used to detect enemies, while Sova's Recon Bolt can reveal their exact location. Moreover, Killjoy's Nanoswarm can be used to damage enemies in a specific area, making it easier for her partner to finish them off.

5) Cypher

Cypher is a sentinel agent in Valorant who can set up cameras and traps to gather information on enemy movements. Pairing Sova with Cypher allows them to gather an incredible amount of information on enemy positions and movements.

Cypher's Trapwire can detect enemies and slow them down, making it easier for Sova to hit them with his arrows. Additionally, the former's Spycam can be used to scout enemy positions, giving Sova a better understanding of their movements.

Choosing the right agents to pair with Sova is essential to winning games in Valorant. His ability to gather information is crucial, but it can only be fully utilized when paired with agents who can capitalize on that insight.

Breach, Sage, Jett, Killjoy, and Cypher are all great agents to duo with Sova, each providing unique strengths and abilities that complement his playstyle. By using these agents effectively, you can gain an edge over your opponents and achieve victory in Valorant.

