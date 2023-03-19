5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Skye

Skye is an Australian Initiator Agent, introduced during Act 3, Episode 1 in Valorant, making her the 13th Agent of the game. She is one of the essential Initiators in the title, with a reasonable pick rate in the higher lobbies.

The nature girl can be combined with any Agent to bring out effective results, instantly being a package of flashing, scouting, and stunning enemies. Her most crucial ability is healing every teammate at the same time. She is one of the few Agents who can provide intel as well as heal at the same time.

This article will list five agents that can fill the roles to duo with Skye and provide effective results.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Sage and 4 other Agents who form the best duos with Skye in Valorant

1) Reyna

Reyna is comparatively the most powerful Duelist in Valorant. She can flash through walls, heal/dismiss herself with every kill and increase her fire rate while using her ultimate, making her one of the best companions. The Mexican firepower even has the potential to throw herself in against multiple opponents at once, win gunfights, and remain at full hp.

Reyna can take the fight to another level when performing with Skye. The Latter can scout for opponents and force them to fall back, while the former can capitalize on the opportunity to barge in and clear the area.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy is a German mastermind in Valorant whose genius does not restrict her to the lab. She is equipped with every kit possible to fend off enemies and stop them from returning, providing much space and making themselves a perfect duo.

Skye can flash enemies, stop them in their path, and scout for possible threats, while Killjoy can throw her swarm grenades and set up Alarmbot to stop pushes and deny defusal. She also has her turret to watch her back in every possible scenario.

3) Raze

The queen of explosions, Raze, is an intrusive Duelist in Valorant who likes to initiate fear in opponents' minds. The combination of intel and aggression makes them the best partners for tearing down enemy lines.

Skye can provide intel using her equipment, and Raze can rush to the site using her satchels and punish the camping enemies with the help of her cluster grenades and Boom Bot. If Raze gets hurt during the process, her partner can quickly come to the rescue and heal her.

4) Gekko

Gekko is the latest addition to Valorant's roster, but this Initiator can change the match's course without even entering the site. His abilities can stun, blind, and even put a molotov in a corner to push the enemies out.

Both Initiators can send a flash to different areas to get intel and set up their scouting procedures to proceed with the clearing strategy. Once the area is safe, Gekko can send his wingman to plant and cover the area based on Skye's flashes and healing. He can also save his Mosh Pit for post-plant situations.

Wingman can also initiate defuse while being guarded using both of their flashes, stopping them from peeking and pushing using the Mosh Pit.

5) Sage

The duo of Sentinel and Initiator is one of the most underrated combinations in Valorant that can be used to snatch away some vital rounds from opponents with a bit of planning.

Skye can commence the fight by sending her Trailblazer and Hawk, while Sage can pave the path to the site using her wall or can use it to block lurks or attacks from specific areas. Sage can also be used to heal teammates, including Skye, quickly. At the same time, the Australian nature girl can entirely focus on healing and keeping her partner safe.

