Angle Snapping explained: How to enable it in Valorant

Players usually change many settings to improve their gameplay in competitive multiplayer games, which is no different for the popular first-person shooter game, Valorant.

It currently has one of the largest concurrent playerbases since its initial release almost three years ago. Further, it is increasing day by day, making the game even more competitive.

Angle Snapping can usually help players balance their crosshair placements while performing mouse movements. It is shipped along with some mouse models and is available through the software manufacturers provide.

This article will explain the working procedure of Angle Snapping and the process to enable it in Valorant.

Angle Snapping can help the players to control their aim in Valorant

Angle Snapping is a specialized feature found in a few advanced mice, mostly in gaming mice, which can help stabilize movement and move the cursor in a straight line even during small shakes.

It usually works by predicting the mouse movement towards a certain direction or angle by ignoring random hand movements by the users. It can be enabled to gain more precision during gaming sessions and can be a good feature to assist new players.

Enabling Angle Snapping in Valorant

While Angle Snapping is not a feature that can be enabled within Valorant, it can be enabled from the software the mouse's manufacturer adds. Players may notice that some developers have grayed out or entirely have not added the option in the software, which means that the mouse is not eligible for it.

The following manufacturers support the option for enabling Angle Snapping:

Republic of Gamers (ROG Armoury II)

Download the ROG Armoury II software from the official website.

Install the application and launch it.

Under the Mouse section, go to the Performance tab.

Click on the straight line option under Angle Snapping option to enable it.

Lioncast

Download and install the Lioncast software depending on the mouse.

Launch the software and click on the Sensor tab.

Enable Angle Snapping and scroll to adjust the limit.

Corsair (iCUE)

Download the iCUE software from Corsair's official website.

Install and launch the application. This will open the Dashboard menu.

Select the Home tab and hover to the mouse and click on Device Settings from the options.

A new window will open, scroll down and enable Angle Snapping.

Players can use the above steps to enable Angle Snapping in their mice depending on the manufacturers' support for the model.

While there is certain software available on the web that can also allow enabling Angle Snapping in most peripherals, it is still not confirmed whether the universal variant is safe for the hardware. Hence, it is recommended to use dedicated software for tuning the mice.

Poll : 0 votes