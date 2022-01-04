5 best gaming mouse(s) for Valorant in 2022

Gaming peripherals significantly impact a player's performance in Valorant, similar to other gaming titles. Mouse(s), keyboards, headphones, and mousepads are basic equipment gamers utilize for a hassle-free gaming experience.

Valorant is one of the most popular esports titles, enjoyed in various parts of the world. With its growing popularity, the active player base also keeps increasing. To cater to this burgeoning Valorant community, this article lists five gaming mouse(s) most suited to the explosive movement mechanics of the title.

Highly-efficient gaming mouse(s) for Valorant (2022)

The five gaming mouses(s) ideal for Valorant gamers are listed below based on their price, ranging from low to high.

Razer Viper Mini

Glorious Model D minus Wireless

Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Steelseries Prime Mini Wireless

finalmouse Starlight-12

5) Razer Viper Mini

Brand Razer Price $39.99 Specifications DPI: 8500Sensor: OpticalButtons: 6Ergonomic: False-ambidextrousWeight: 2.1 oz (61 g)

Razer, being a primary choice among users, has a fair share of the gaming mouse market to itself. Although not its best model, the Viper Mini is most suited to Valorant's level of movement.

This wired mouse comes at an affordable rate and weighs as little as 61g, making it optimal for players to land the most accurate shots in the game.

Get the Razer Viper Mini here

4) Glorious Model D minus Wireless

Brand Glorious Price $79.99 Specifications DPI: 19000Sensor: Optical | BAMF Buttons: 6Ergonomic: Right-handedWeight: 2.3 oz (67 g)

Glorious released the minus versions of their model O and D wireless in late 2021. Compared to its predecessor, the model D minus wireless boasts a BAMF sensor that can optimize the power usage of the mouse.

The ultralight honeycomb design with state-of-the-art sensors makes this model a desirable choice for Valorant players.

Get the Glorious Model D minus Wireless here

3) Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Brand Logitech Price $129.99 Specifications DPI: 25000Sensor: Optical | HERO 25KButtons: 6Ergonomic: Right-handedWeight: 2.2 oz (75 g)

Logitech collaborated with the famous streamer Shroud to produce one of the finest gaming mouse(s) of 2021. Popularizing Valorant is one among several things the former pro is recognized for.

Bringing forth a HERO 25K sensor with ultralight base weight, the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition is the perfect choice for gamers to engage in the high-paced gameplay Valorant has to offer.

Get the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition here

2) Steelseries Prime Mini Wireless

Brand Steelseries Price $139.99 Specifications DPI: 18000Sensor: Optical | SteelSeries TrueMove AirButtons: 5Ergonomic: Right-handedWeight: 2.5 oz (73 g)

This is a mini edition of the Steelseries Prime Wireless, carrying 7g less in weight. The TrueMove Air optical sensor offers perfect tracking, whereas the Quantum 2.0 wireless connectivity provides a lag-free gaming experience.

With an ultra-lightweight body and sleek minimal design, this Steelseries mouse is ideal for Valorant gameplay.

Get the Steelseries Prime Mini Wireless here

1) finalmouse Starlight-12

Brand finalmouse Price: $189.99 Specifications DPI: 20000Sensor: Optical | finalsensorButtons: 6Ergonomic: AmbidextrousWeight: 1.5 oz (42 g)

finalmouse's 2021 release, Starlight-12, has been their most exciting model so far. The mouse is available in small and medium sizes and is built with a magnesium frame that comes in a honeycomb design.

finalmouse Starlight-12 arrives in various appealing colorways, with an astonishingly low base weight. Its maneuverability makes it an efficient pick to compete in ranked Valorant.

Get the finalmouse Starlight-12 here

Edited by Ravi Iyer