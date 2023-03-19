Is angle snapping bannable in Valorant

Angle snapping is a feature generally available in some mouse models and is programmed to help users draw straight lines without any issues. It can help mitigate shaky movements by automatically adjusting the cursor's movement.

The feature usually works by predicting the mouse movement towards a specific angle or direction and avoiding a few small adjustments.

Valorant is a popular first-person shooter game known for its intrusive anti-cheat. Although the title usually does not ban any accounts for vague reasons, such as using a software tool, players are confused about whether this software-related adjustment could result in a suspension. This article will discuss whether angle snapping is bannable in Valorant.

Angle snapping does not interfere with Valorant's Vanguard

Acris 4pocalypse @ACRIS4pocalypse Guys is angle snapping bannable in fortnite or valorant? Guys is angle snapping bannable in fortnite or valorant?

Vanguard is a stern anti-cheat known for banning players who use unfair means to get the slightest advantage over others. It has been praised for its detection ratio and lack of cheaters in most online matches. Fortunately, angle swapping does not make its name on the list.

Generally, angle swapping is not considered cheating as it can be used for other logical means. However, some games specifically restrict its usage, as it can be considered an unfair advantage for those lacking an adequate mouse model.

Furthermore, Valorant does not have a list of rules and regulations against software or computer hardware features. This makes every software legal while playing unless they interfere with the game or the anti-cheat files. This also saves Valorant from accusations of false bans.

Angle snapping does not typically provide aim assist, but rather helps one aim by assisting them with the elimination of error movements. This is mostly useful for newcomers trying to adjust to their mouse movements in Valorant.

Conclusion

No, setting the mouse for angle snapping in Valorant will not get players banned from their favorite first-person shooter title. On the bright side, it helps them adapt their aiming mechanics and improve themselves, along with granting them a chance to compete against others.

While it might seem unfair to a few players, it does not provide any advantage or anything similar to an aim assist.

Moreover, angle snapping may not be useful for those already accustomed to their raw aim as it ignores the minute adjustments in the mouse movement. Players using the feature may also face problems moving their mouse when an opponent changes their stance, eventually changing the course of the match.

