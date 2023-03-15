Valorant launches new update for Riot Vanguard

A new Vanguard update is available for all Valorant players right now. While anti-cheat is often referred to as one of the most intrusive ones in the market, it has also proven exceptionally effective. Riot has ensured that gamers receive fair treatment while competing in Valorant.

Vanguard delivers a strict anti-cheat engine that is extremely hard to crack through third-party programs, making it a top-tier anti-cheat engine. With a new update rolling out, Riot has officially announced a few crucial details regarding the Vanguard update.

Riot has officially announced that a new Vanguard update is now available for all Valorant players using the anti-cheat engine. That being said, the Twitter post also mentioned that there is a chance that some may run into a known issue of the game not launching if the update is not installed properly.

New Vanguard update and how to fix installing issue in Valorant

Running Vanguard in the background is mandatory for all players to play Valorant. Exiting or closing the application from the system background will force users to restart their computers until the anti-cheat engine is properly running. Sometimes one might have to restart it more than once as the software has a chance of bugging out with its start-up.

This is usually because Vanguard is pretty much a kernel level software that checks into every file possible for third-party cheating applications. Meaning, it tries its best to keep the competitive title free of hackers and cheaters.

Here is how one can fix the installation issue with the most recent Vanguard update:

Open your computer and launch Valorant.

Ensure Vanguard is open, or you will have to restart your computer again.

While opening Riot Clint and launching the title, a pop-up might appear regarding the update.

Press Yes on the pop-up to install the update. If you press No, the update will not install, and you might run into further issues.

If the game is glitched or not launching, re-installing the entire game should resolve the issue.

The above method is officially suggested by the Riot Games Support handle on Twitter. Since there hasn't been much talk regarding this update, it is still unknown what improvements it brings to the anti-cheat engine. That being said, it can still be assumed that Riot is constantly trying to strengthen the engine to provide a better competitive experience.

