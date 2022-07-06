"Stop being shills and defending Riot": Valorant Reddit community wants better compensation in hacker-affected games

As with every great free-to-play game, Valorant also has its fair share of problems when it comes to hackers and cheaters. The game's free-to-play nature means that players risk very little when cheating or hacking. They will lose their account at most, but they can always create a new one to continue their malpractice.

Unfortunately, their antics can cost matches for legitimate players, who now want a better system if a hacker beats them.

Like every FPS, the types of hackers in Valorant are quite similar. Riot Games have done their job at getting rid of the problem, but some will always remain. By using illicit means, these hackers gain an unfair advantage, allowing them and their teams to win matches.

While Riot eventually bans their accounts, they momentarily spoil the efforts of many players, especially in the game's competitive mode.

The Valorant Reddit community wants Riot to change the penalty system related to hackers

The original post was made by Reddit user u/pppickleman, who posted that they lost a match to a hacker who was banned following the former's reports.

The user now wants a refund for the RR they lost. Had there been no hackers, the user and their team would have won the match; hence, it is only justifiable for them to ask for a refund of the lost RR.

One player also suggested that there needs to be a new system that Riot should implement. The system should automatically refund lost RR if a team loses due to the presence of a hacker in the opposition.

Another player referred to the system in CS:GO, in which matches are declared null if the system detects a hacker.

While chatting with in-game support could work, one player feels that there should be a better system in Valorant that would automatically detect and solve the issue.

Another user feels that the enemy should also have their RRs deducted despite getting a win.

One player feels that the system, unless implemented correctly, could lead to abuse as some would deliberately play with cheaters to gain easy RR and move up the ranks.

Few are upset with how Riot has missed out on some important opportunities and feel that they should do better.

Some feel that Valorant's anti-cheat software isn't quite up to the mark and has done very little to combat the cheaters. It naturally deters many from playing the game.

Another player also repeated a similar incident that happened to them. While the reporting worked, they never got back the RR they lost in an undeserving fashion.

It seems that discussions with the support does not do much, as one player never got back a single RR across three separate instances.

Other games like Rainbow Six Siege and CS: GO already have similar systems in place. It is high time that Riot Games implements a structure that will adequately compensate those who suffer at the hands of hackers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far