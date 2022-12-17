Valorant "Vanguard Out of Compliance" error: How to fix, causes, and more

Unable to launch Valorant due to the "Vanguard Out of Compliance" error? Unfortunately, this issue is a complicated one, and players will require some patience on their part to resolve this problem.

As one may know, Valorant stopped being compatible with Windows 10 versions below 1709 last month. This may be a major cause behind the "This build of Vanguard is out of compliance with current system settings" error message that many players have reported facing in the past few weeks.

There are only a few fixes and workarounds associated with this error. Let's take a look at some of the ways to potentially deal with the "Out of Compliance" error in Valorant and avoid facing it in the future.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's "Vanguard Out of Compliance" error and how to fix it

This frustrating error is reportedly tied to two BIOS features: Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. Systems that don't have these features properly activated are likely to face an issue with running Vanguard, Riot's in-house anti-cheat solution for Valorant. Sometimes, players may also encounter a VAN 9001 or VAN 9003 error code alongside the "Out of Compliance" error message.

In most cases, the issue has been reported on systems featuring a clean Windows 11 install. However, officials haven't offered a clear explanation behind this particular error message and how it can be fixed. One can only rely on user-suggested fixes, which are unfortunately risky. If you're willing to try the solutions regardless, the next section in this article is for you.

Disclaimer: Some of these fixes are not only risky, but may cause other problems for your system. Make sure to ask for professional help if you aren't well-versed with your system's BIOS settings.

How to fix the Valorant "Vanguard Out of Compliance" error?

Interested readers can try the following steps to fix this error:

1) Update your operating system to the latest available version

Make sure to update your Windows 10/11 to the latest available version. Complete all of the mandatory and optional updates from the Check for updates section in Windows settings and restart your system. Load up the game and check if the issue persists.

2) Activate Secure Boot (user-suggested and risky, applicable for Windows 11 users only)

As suggested by multiple users, the Secure Boot may be enabled, but is not active due to a BIOS glitch. You can fix this through a workaround that requires you to go into the BIOS settings for your system. Entering the BIOS settings on a Windows system can be tricky, as the process is different for every motherboard manufacturer or computer type.

Furthermore, these settings are pretty sensitive and a few unplanned tweaks may break your computer's normal functionality.

Make sure to check the official manual from your system's motherboard manufacturer before tinkering with the BIOS settings. Once you are on the BIOS page, here are the steps to activate the Secure Boot:

If you don't see Secure Boot, you must set CSM (Compatibility Support Module) to 'Off' to be able to view it.

Next, change Secure Boot Mode from Standard to Custom, and then switch back to Standard immediately. Choose 'Yes.'

The aforementioned step may boot you out of the BIOS. If so, go back to it and ensure that Secure Boot is enabled.

Presently, these are the only two workarounds available for Valorant's Vanguard compliance error. If none of the above methods work, you must submit a ticket through the official Riot Games Support website [support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/requests/new]. Relying on official suggestions may be a safer and more efficient course for certain errors in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes