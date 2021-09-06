How to fix Valorant’s VAN 9001 TPM and Secure Boot error

Valorant has been made even less prone to hackers and cheaters by implementing TPM and Secure Boot in it. However, by doing so, the game has left many users with problems related to it.

The error with Valorant was faced mainly by players using Windows 11’s early build. With Microsoft Windows 11 using TPM in the operating system to help with security, the game’s developers also took the initiative to use the same feature.

However, in the case of Valorant, TMP and Secure Boot are being used to counter hackers.

Valorant has started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot if YOU are playing on Windows 11 to ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity pic.twitter.com/qgTM1yNqdA — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) September 3, 2021

Fixing this issue requires gamers to access the BIOS on their computer and enable the feature. However, it is to be kept in mind that making changes to BIOS settings needs to be done carefully. Else, it might cause unwanted issues.

How to fix Valorant requires TPM and Secure Boot error

TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module and is present in almost all new PCs, so fixing it is not much hassle. However, if any user uses a bypassed version of Windows 11, the fix won’t be applicable.

The Trusted Platform Module has different names on both Intel and AMD PC builds. On AMD PCs, TPM is called fTPM, and on Intel makes, it is called PTT.

Steps to enable TPM and Secure Boot for Valorant on AMD/Intel builds

Step 1: When turning on the PC, users must rapidly press the delete button on the keyboard to open BIOS. If it doesn’t, they need to look at their motherboard manual and see which hotkey opens the BIOS.

After the BIOS opens up, players need to make sure the BIOS is in advanced mode and not easy mode.

In the BIOS, they can look for fTPM on AMD build and PTT if on Intel make. In some BIOS, the TPM is either present under the security tab or miscellaneous in few cases.

On finding fTPM/PTT in the BIOS, gamers need to change the status from disabled to enabled.

After enabling TPM, the next step is to look for Secure Boot, found under the boot tab or other system-related settings tab.

When the Secure Boot setting is found, users need to enable it just like the above TPM setting.

After enabling Secure Boot, the next step is to change the Secure Boot setup from custom to standard. By doing so, Secure Boot will be allowed on the PC.

The final step is to save and exit the BIOS and finalize all the changes made there.

Following the steps properly won’t make it hard to enable both TPM and Secure Boot for Valorant. However, if someone is inexperienced with BIOS, it is best to contact a local technician to help with that.

Edited by Ravi Iyer