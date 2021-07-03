How to dodge matches in Valorant

While it is extensively discouraged, sometimes dodging a Valorant match might be necessary.

Within a year of its launch, Valorant has risen to become one of the most-played competitive FPS esports. With continued dev support and regular content, the Valorant community has grown to consist of a massive player base.

One of the most common questions that often comes up is how to dodge a match. Dodging a match is the act of leaving the match without playing a single round. Valorant match dodging is a major issue as even if 1 player dodges, it would mean a return to the match-finding screen for everyone.

While dodging is discouraged, sometimes it may be a necessity to dodge a match.

Different ways to dodge a match in Valorant

The developers at Riot Games haven’t added any direct option to quit a new match on the agent selection screen, to discourage match dodging, but there are multiple ways to dodge a Valorant match.

Disconnecting Internet

One of the most common ways to dodge a match is to disconnect the internet. Disconnecting the LAN cable from the PC or turning off the WiFi will work. The application will fail to send or receive a connection from the server, and so the player will appear offline and will be disconnected from the match.

Not selecting an agent

After a match is found, all the players are put on the agent selection screen. As such, an easy method of dodging matches is to do absolutely nothing. Not selecting an agent will send the player back to the mode selection screen.

Closing the application

The third most common method is to forcibly close the application. The player can just press the Alt + F4 keys to close to the application or select the end task from the Task Manager menu.

Now’s your chance to buy the Give Back Bundle from June 22–July 8! Half of the Weapon skins proceeds and 100% from accessories, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets. pic.twitter.com/jc7bBoeps8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 22, 2021

Consequences of dodging a match in Valorant

While dodging a match may be necessary in some cases, players use it liberally to constantly dodge matches. As such, it causes major problems for most players, resulting in an extended wait time and finding a match and not playing it.

Back in February, the developers addressed the issue and added consequences for queue dodging in patch 2.05. As such, dodging a match will reduce a player’s RR, with multiple dodges resulting in a Ban.

Edited by Gautham Balaji