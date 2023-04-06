Valorant Night Market: All eligible skin collections in Episode 6 Act 2

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market is currently live, and like every Act's special offer market, it contains some top-tier skins that can be purchased at a massive bargain. The current Night Market will last longer than previous ones and will be available for three weeks, starting from April 5 to April 25, 2023.

Weapon skins are a popular feature in Valorant, and they often come with a high price tag. However, during the Night Market event, players can purchase skins for up to half their original price. While the skins are on a rotation and depend on the luck of the player, the Night Market may offer some great picks.

This article will list all eligible skin collections that can be featured in Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market of Valorant.

List of skin collections in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make a deal in the dark. Night. Market’s here. Make a deal in the dark. Night. Market’s here. https://t.co/WgpFsOzSaV

Valorant's Night Market contains a combination of newly introduced and existing skins in its pool. The latest additions to the Night Market will be skins from the Abyssal, Cryostasis, Ion 2.0, and Soulstrife collections from Act 3 of the previous Episode.

The skins will be grouped into three editions, namely Select, Deluxe, and Premium, while the price will be adjusted according to the general price and the discounted amount.

The collections that will make their way to the Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market are as follows:

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal Collection

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Kohaku and Matsuba Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Crimsonbeast Collection

Cryostasis Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion Collection

Ion 2.0 Collection

Magepunk Collection

Magepunk 2.0 Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime 2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Reaver Ep 5 Collection

Recon Collection

Soulstrife Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection

Xenohunter Collection

Six weapons from 56 different collections will be available for purchase from the Night Market at massive discounts. The weapons will be randomly selected for each player.

The Ultra and Exclusive Edition skins from their respective collections will not be featured in the Night Market due to their variable price points. Players can purchase these skins from the in-game store at their regular prices.

Poll : 0 votes