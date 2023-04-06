Valorant Night Market: All eligible skin collections in Episode 6 Act 2

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market is currently live, and like every Act's special offer market, it contains some top-tier skins that can be purchased at a massive bargain. The current Night Market will last longer than previous ones and will be available for three weeks, starting from April 5 to April 25, 2023.
Weapon skins are a popular feature in Valorant, and they often come with a high price tag. However, during the Night Market event, players can purchase skins for up to half their original price. While the skins are on a rotation and depend on the luck of the player, the Night Market may offer some great picks.
This article will list all eligible skin collections that can be featured in Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market of Valorant.
List of skin collections in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market
Valorant's Night Market contains a combination of newly introduced and existing skins in its pool. The latest additions to the Night Market will be skins from the Abyssal, Cryostasis, Ion 2.0, and Soulstrife collections from Act 3 of the previous Episode.
The skins will be grouped into three editions, namely Select, Deluxe, and Premium, while the price will be adjusted according to the general price and the discounted amount.
The collections that will make their way to the Episode 6 Act 2 Night Market are as follows:
Select Edition
- Convex Collection
- Endeavour Collection
- Galleria Collection
- Infantry Collection
- Luxe Collection
- Prism II Collection
- Rush Collection
- Sensation Collection
- Smite Collection
Deluxe Edition
- Abyssal Collection
- Aristocrat Collection
- Avalanche Collection
- Horizon Collection
- Kohaku and Matsuba Collection
- Minima Collection
- Nunca Olvidados Collection
- Prism Collection
- Sakura Collection
- Sarmad Collection
- Silvanus Collection
- Snowfall Collection
- Team Ace Collection
- Tigris Collection
- Titanmail Collection
- Wasteland Collection
- Winterwunderland Collection
Premium Edition
- Celestial Collection
- Crimsonbeast Collection
- Cryostasis Collection
- Doodle Buds Collection
- Ego Collection
- Forsaken Collection
- Gaia's Vengeance Collection
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection
- Ion Collection
- Ion 2.0 Collection
- Magepunk Collection
- Magepunk 2.0 Collection
- Nebula Collection
- Neptune Collection
- Oni Collection
- Origin Collection
- Prime Collection
- Prime 2.0 Collection
- Radiant Crisis 001 Collection
- Reaver Collection
- Reaver Ep 5 Collection
- Recon Collection
- Soulstrife Collection
- Sovereign Collection
- Spline Collection
- Tethered Realms Collection
- Undercity Collection
- VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection
- VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection
- Xenohunter Collection
Six weapons from 56 different collections will be available for purchase from the Night Market at massive discounts. The weapons will be randomly selected for each player.
The Ultra and Exclusive Edition skins from their respective collections will not be featured in the Night Market due to their variable price points. Players can purchase these skins from the in-game store at their regular prices.