All Valorant skin collections released so far

It has been around a month since Episode 6 Act 3 made its way to Valorant, with the developers regularly introducing skin collections to the existing arsenal of weapons. These skins help amplify gunfights and make the environment more immersive. Since they were introduced, the game has released various collections to suit each player's personal preference.

This article look at all the skins that have been released until Episode 6 Act 3 of Valorant.

Note: This article contains skins that have been released to date. Skins that will be released at a later date during the current Act may not be mentioned.

Every skin collection in Episode 6 Act 3 of Valorant

Radiant Entertainment System is the latest introduction to the Valorant skin collection during Episode 6 Act 3. It has gained popularity since its release because of its unique approach to introduce three variants of each weapon included in the bundle. It is currently the only collection to contain the most amount of skins.

As confirmed by the developers, Magepunk 3.0 is also set to make its way to the Valorant skins collection. Usually, skins are released as soon as they are announced, but the Magepunk 3.0 has been scheduled for a later date, on May 29.

List of eligible collections

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal Collection

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Kohaku and Matsuba Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Crimsonbeast Collection

Cryostasis Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion Collection

Ion 2.0 Collection

Magepunk Collection

Magepunk 2.0 Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime 2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Reaver Ep 5 Collection

Recon Collection

Soulstrife Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection

Xenohunter Collection

Exclusive Edition

Araxys Collection

BlastX Collection

ChronoVoid Collection

Glitchpop Collection

Prelude to Chaos Collection

RGX 11z Pro Collection

Ruination Collection

Sentinels of Light Collection

Singularity Collection

Spectrum Collection

Ultra Edition

Elderflame Collection

Protocol 781-A Collection

Radiant Entertainment System Collection

The Magepunk 3.0 collection Edition is yet to be known and will be available in Episode 6 Act 3. However, based on the previous two collections, there is a possibility that it will also make its way to the Premium Edition of skins.

This concludes the list of collections available for grabs during Episode 6 Act 3. Players may look out for daily offers on the store for their favorite skins.

