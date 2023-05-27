Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market: Start and end date for all regions

The Night Market is arguably one of the most anticipated events in Valorant, primarily because it opens the doors for players to expand their in-game skin collection without breaking the bank. It is accessible once in every Act, and the one for Episode 6 Act 3 is right around the corner. According to a recent tweet by a popular leaker Mike (@ValorLeaks), the next Night Market will be available in the game on June 3.

It is important to note that only skins that are part of Select, Deluxe, and Premium collection editions are eligible to appear as part of the Night Market. In contrast, items from Exclusive, Ultra, and other collections will not be included.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market start date and time

According to the tweet from @ValorLeaks, Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market will kick off on June 6 and extend until June 29, 2023. However, for the players belonging to the eastern countries, these dates will be shifted by a day, i.e., starting on June 7 and concluding on June 30, due to the difference in time zone.

While the exact time for the Night Market’s release has not been announced yet, based on the previous editions, it can be anticipated that it will be available at 5 pm PDT (GMT -7), which roughly translates to 1 am UTC/ 6:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)/ 10 am JST (GMT +9) on the next day.

How does Valorant’s Night Market work?

Once the Night Market kicks off within the game, players can access it as an extension to the store. When you enter this section, you will be given six cards to flip, which will in turn reveal one skin or melee weapon from the qualifying categories mentioned above. These articles might be discounted up to half their marked price, resulting in a tremendous bargain.

The skins and corresponding discount will vary depending on the player. Additionally, two new skin collections (Reverie and Luna), will be making their way to the pool of skins available in the Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market since these were released two Acts before the Night Market, i.e., Episode 6 Act 1.

On the contrary, items from Araxys and VCT LOCK//IN collections, which were added to Valorant during the same period will not be available as these belong to the Exclusive category. Additionally, Melee skins above the threshold of 4350 Valorant Points will also not be available in the pool.

On the other hand, skins from the Oni 2.0, Altitude, and even Night Market collection will only be available in the Night Market pool at the start of Episode 7 Act 1, in late June. The reason for this is that these skin lines were launched during the second Act of the current Episode.

