Riot Games is set to release new cosmetics for the upcoming Valorant Champions kick-off tournament with the LOCK//IN. Fans are extremely hyped for the title to finally introduce esport team-based skins as they will finally be able to show their appreciation for their beloved Valorant teams.

Riot has also specified that a set amount of the earnings generated from these skins will directly fund VCT partner teams. Valorant has previously been generous when it comes to tournament-based skinlines. Bundles for Champions 2021 and 2022 are exceptionally well detailed and beloved by the entire community. The LOCK//IN capsule will undoubtedly receive similar treatment.

How much will the LOCK//IN capsule possibly cost in Valorant?

While Riot Games hasn't revealed the price for this upcoming capsule, it can be speculated that it will be among the highest skin-tiers in the game. This can be particularly true because the previous VCT-based skinlines were also expensive. The LOCK//IN capsule can also be assumed to be somewhere around 5,100VP to 6265VP, or even more.

With that being said, there hasn't been any official confirmation on the price of the capsule. Readers will have to wait until it releases or Riot discloses the price, which is highly expected.

Misericórdia Knife and more items

The LOCK//IN capsule will include three special types of items that will help fans represent their passion and love for the game and its esports scene. The VCT ecosystem has grown vastly in the last two years. With that, Riot Games also generously gave back to the community through all its lovable cosmetics.

The capsule will include the following items:

Misericórdia Knife (Three variants)

VCT LOCK//IN Player Cards (Three items)

VCT LOCK//IN Spray

Most of the items listed above will help players showcase their regional pride with different variants. The Misericórdia knife is the most visually appealing item in the capsule as it comes with three different variants. While the default color represents the Valorant Champions Tour itself, green is for the Americas, blue for Pacific, and purple for EMEA.

The three LOCK//IN cards also represent three different regions as the knife according to their respective color variants. Lastly, the capsule includes only one spray that features an animated Raze, a Duelist Agent.

When will the LOCK//IN capsule come out?

Readers can expect the capsule to release on February 8, 2023 as officially mentioned by Riot Games. As the LOCK//IN tournament begins in a few days, fans will get an early kick-start for the capsule through the in-game shop.

Riot games have also specifically mentioned that from February 8 to March 7, 50% of the net proceeds raised from this collection will be shared among all VCT partner teams.

Much like exclusive sets like the Champions bundle, capsule items won't return to the in-game store or the Night Market. Also, players can only purchase the LOCK//IN capsule as a single bundle.

Valorant's VCT LOCK//IN is set to begin on February 13, 2023. Fans will be able to capture the journey of many teams participating in the tournament in the official VCT handles through Twitch and YouTube at 9:00am PT / 6:00pm CET / 10:30 pm IST. They can also tune into their favorite streamer's watch party for a more interactive experience.

