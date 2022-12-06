Fans of VCT LOCK//IN Brazil can finally get their hands on the tickets as they are officially out. Riot Games will be hosting and organizing the entire tournament and has released the complete details of the tickets and their availability.

All qualified teams for VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will be a part of the first official Valorant event of the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour. All the partnered teams from the Americas, Pacific, and EMEA VCT Leagues will debut in this event starting on February 13.

The tournament will be conducted in São Paulo, Brazil, with a massive capacity for a live audience as all the teams bring in their reformed rosters and showcase their in-game prowess to secure the ultimate victory.

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil 2023 tickets details

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Today we are excited to share the initial details about live audience attendance and ticket sales for #VCT LOCK//IN Brazil! Today we are excited to share the initial details about live audience attendance and ticket sales for #VCT LOCK//IN Brazil!

The entire list of teams selected for the Valorant Partnership Program will be participating in this prestigious new tournament that will mark the beginning of a new and franchised era for Riot’s popular first-person shooter game.

The tournament will be hosted at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo and will feature a live audience throughout the complete duration of the event.

Ticket prices and their availability online

Riot Games has officially announced all the ticket rates for the upcoming VCT LOCK//IN Brazil 2023 tournament. The break-offs depend on weekdays and offer compelling student discounts to increase ease of access and welcome a large chunk of the player base. Tickets will go on sale from December 13 at 8:00 am PT/ 9:30 pm IST/ 6:00 pm CEST and will be available via Ticket360 globally.

Here is a list of all the ticket prices (The R$ denotes the Brazillian Real equivalent of the US Dollar).

Weekdays: R$ 90/ Student Discount: R$ 45/ US Dollar $ 16.79

R$ 90/ Student Discount: R$ 45/ US Dollar $ 16.79 Weekends: R$ 110/ Student Discount: R$ 55/ US Dollar $ 20.53

R$ 110/ Student Discount: R$ 55/ US Dollar $ 20.53 Finals: R$ 110/ Student Discount: R$ 55/ US Dollar $ 20.53

R$ 110/ Student Discount: R$ 55/ US Dollar $ 20.53 Grand Finals-

Upper Bowl: R$130/ Student Discount: R$ 65/ US Dollar $ 24.00

R$130/ Student Discount: R$ 65/ US Dollar $ 24.00 Lower Bowl: R$ 150/ Student Discount: R$ 75/ US Dollar $ 27.99

It is important to note that fans must create an account on the Ticket360 website before the sales are live to successfully enter the virtual queue and get a chance to buy the preferred ticket.

Start date and schedule

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



We are proud to introduce the 30 teams who will compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023. Welcome to the next era of the #VCT We are proud to introduce the 30 teams who will compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023. Welcome to the next era of the #VCT We are proud to introduce the 30 teams who will compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023.

The VCT LOCK//IN Brazil 2023 event will begin on February 13 and conclude on March 4 after being crowned the winning team as the new World Champions for the beginning of the year. Riot has also announced the schedule of match days and dark days for the entire tournament. Here is a list of the schedule we know about so far.

Monday, February 13 - Match Day

Tuesday, February 14 - Match Day

Wednesday, February 15 - Match Day

Thursday, February 16 - Dark Day

Friday, February 17- Match Day

Saturday, February 18 - Match Day

Sunday, February 19 - Match Day

Monday, February 20 - Dark Day

Tuesday, February 21 - Dark Day

Wednesday, February 22 - Match Day

Thursday, February 23 - Match Day

Friday, February 24 - Match Day

Saturday, February 25 - Match Day

Sunday, February 26- Match Day

Monday, February 27- Match Day

Tuesday, February 28 - Dark Day

Wednesday, March 1 - Dark Day

Thursday, March 2 - Match Day

Friday, March 3 - Semifinals

Saturday, March 4 - Grand Finals

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we closely follow all the stories around this massive tournament hosted by Riot Games.

Poll : 0 votes