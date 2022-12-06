Fans of VCT LOCK//IN Brazil can finally get their hands on the tickets as they are officially out. Riot Games will be hosting and organizing the entire tournament and has released the complete details of the tickets and their availability.
All qualified teams for VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will be a part of the first official Valorant event of the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour. All the partnered teams from the Americas, Pacific, and EMEA VCT Leagues will debut in this event starting on February 13.
The tournament will be conducted in São Paulo, Brazil, with a massive capacity for a live audience as all the teams bring in their reformed rosters and showcase their in-game prowess to secure the ultimate victory.
VCT LOCK//IN Brazil 2023 tickets details
The entire list of teams selected for the Valorant Partnership Program will be participating in this prestigious new tournament that will mark the beginning of a new and franchised era for Riot’s popular first-person shooter game.
The tournament will be hosted at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo and will feature a live audience throughout the complete duration of the event.
Ticket prices and their availability online
Riot Games has officially announced all the ticket rates for the upcoming VCT LOCK//IN Brazil 2023 tournament. The break-offs depend on weekdays and offer compelling student discounts to increase ease of access and welcome a large chunk of the player base. Tickets will go on sale from December 13 at 8:00 am PT/ 9:30 pm IST/ 6:00 pm CEST and will be available via Ticket360 globally.
Here is a list of all the ticket prices (The R$ denotes the Brazillian Real equivalent of the US Dollar).
- Weekdays: R$ 90/ Student Discount: R$ 45/ US Dollar $ 16.79
- Weekends: R$ 110/ Student Discount: R$ 55/ US Dollar $ 20.53
- Finals: R$ 110/ Student Discount: R$ 55/ US Dollar $ 20.53
- Grand Finals-
- Upper Bowl: R$130/ Student Discount: R$ 65/ US Dollar $ 24.00
- Lower Bowl: R$ 150/ Student Discount: R$ 75/ US Dollar $ 27.99
It is important to note that fans must create an account on the Ticket360 website before the sales are live to successfully enter the virtual queue and get a chance to buy the preferred ticket.
Start date and schedule
The VCT LOCK//IN Brazil 2023 event will begin on February 13 and conclude on March 4 after being crowned the winning team as the new World Champions for the beginning of the year. Riot has also announced the schedule of match days and dark days for the entire tournament. Here is a list of the schedule we know about so far.
- Monday, February 13 - Match Day
- Tuesday, February 14 - Match Day
- Wednesday, February 15 - Match Day
- Thursday, February 16 - Dark Day
- Friday, February 17- Match Day
- Saturday, February 18 - Match Day
- Sunday, February 19 - Match Day
- Monday, February 20 - Dark Day
- Tuesday, February 21 - Dark Day
- Wednesday, February 22 - Match Day
- Thursday, February 23 - Match Day
- Friday, February 24 - Match Day
- Saturday, February 25 - Match Day
- Sunday, February 26- Match Day
- Monday, February 27- Match Day
- Tuesday, February 28 - Dark Day
- Wednesday, March 1 - Dark Day
- Thursday, March 2 - Match Day
- Friday, March 3 - Semifinals
- Saturday, March 4 - Grand Finals
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we closely follow all the stories around this massive tournament hosted by Riot Games.