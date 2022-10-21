How is Gen.G gearing up for VCT 2023 season

Through their official Twitter handle, Gen.G revealed their entire roster for the forthcoming VCT 2023 season. Based on their tweet, they are moving forward with six well-known names in the Valorant competitive scene and two highly accomplished coaches for the upcoming VCT 2023: Pacific League.

Gen.G is a global esports organization who operate across the United States and Asian regions. Founded in 2017, the organization is active in several esports titles. They entered the Valorant scene back in 2020 and have been able to claim several wins and titles to their name. This article takes a closer look at Gen.G Esports' Valorant roster for VCT 2023.

Everything fans need to know about Gen.G's new VCT 2023 Valorant roster

Gen.G Esports has been fairly successful in their recent endeavors. The team has held their own against various top-tier teams and recently got franchised under the new Valorant Partnership program. Being partnered with Riot Games means that the team will get to play against the likes of DRX, Paper Rex, Global Esports, ZETA Division, and more in the upcoming Pacific League.

The organization is ensuring that they have a good chance at victory and are heading into next season with the following players:

Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim "Secret" Ha-jin

Ha-jin Yeom " eKo" Wang-ryong

Wang-ryong Yu " TS " Tae-seok

" Tae-seok Kang " iNTRO " Seung-gyun

" Seung-gyun Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Furthermore, the team's coaches are:

Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head coach)

Tebbit (Head coach) Lee "bail" Sung-jae (Coach)

Looking at the above names, the new lineup for Gen.G certainly seems solid, with each addition complementing another based on the roles they play in-game.

Gen.G Esports: Team performance overview of 2022

Gen.G Esports recently made it as a partnered team for the upcoming 2023 season. However, their performances this year around have left fans asking for more. Earlier this year, they ended up at 9th position in VCT 2022: NA Stage 1 Challengers - Open Qualifier 1 after losing to Soniqs with a score of one to two.

Halfway through the previous season, they ended up in the 9th position once again in NA Stage 2 Challengers - Open Qualifier 2 after a heartbreaking defeat with a score of zero to two against Built By Gamers Academy.

Similarly, their most recent performances haven't been up to the mark either. In the MCT - MEL Valorant Premiership - Season 3 Stage 2, they were only able to make it to the 15th position.

While their 2022 performances have looked weak so far, they are now ready and geared up for the upcoming VCT 2023 season with some of the best players and coaches Valorant's competitive scene has seen.

